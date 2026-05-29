ASUS Brings New Wi-Fi 8 Router, First in the World

The next generation of Wi-Fi technology is beginning to take shape, and Asus wants to be among the first companies ready for it. The company has unveiled the Asus ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro, which Asus describes as the world’s first Wi-Fi 8 gaming router. The launch comes even though the Wi-Fi 8 standard, officially known as IEEE 802.11bn, has not yet been finalised.

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Key Highlights ASUS has unveiled the ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro, which it claims is the world’s first Wi-Fi 8 gaming router.

Wi-Fi 8 is expected to focus more on reliability, lower latency, wider coverage, and stable multi-device performance rather than just peak speeds.

The router includes gaming-focused features such as AI Game Boost and a dedicated 10G gaming port designed to reduce latency during online gameplay.

Asus says the GT-BN98 Pro can deliver up to twice the throughput and IoT coverage compared to previous-generation networking solutions.

The router is designed for future smart homes with support for multi-gigabit networking, enhanced security tools, VPN support, and advanced traffic management features.

The announcement offers an early glimpse into where home networking could be headed over the next few years. Unlike earlier Wi-Fi upgrades that were largely marketed around higher peak speeds, Wi-Fi 8 is being positioned around better reliability, lower latency, stronger coverage, and more consistent performance in real-world environments.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro: What Makes Wi-Fi 8 Different?

Wi-Fi 8 is being developed as the successor to Wi-Fi 7. While previous generations often focused on delivering faster theoretical speeds, Wi-Fi 8 is expected to concentrate on improving the quality of wireless connections in everyday usage.

According to Asus, the GT-BN98 Pro can deliver up to twice the throughput and twice the IoT coverage compared to previous-generation solutions. The company says these improvements become particularly noticeable in medium-to-long-range scenarios where Wi-Fi signals often weaken, such as upper floors, garages, gardens, or rooms located farther away from the router.

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