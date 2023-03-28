Ikodoo Launches Buds One and Buds Z in India

Ikodoo, a new entrant in the Indian consumer electronics market, has launched two new truly wireless stereo (TWS) products. The two new products are Buds One and Buds Z. Both products have been launched in partnership with Amazon India and thus will be available on the e-commerce platform for consumers to purchase. Ikodoo is calling both the TWS earbuds "premium" in nature. The new earbuds are scheduled to go on the first sale on March 31, 12 PM IST. Let's see what they are all about and how much they cost.

Ikodoo Buds One and Buds Z Price in India

As mentioned, both the earbuds would go on first sale from March 31 on Amazon India. The Buds One is priced at Rs 4999, while the Buds Z is priced at Rs 999. Let's take a look at the features of the products and what makes them special.

Ikodoo Buds One and Buds Z Features

Ikodoo Buds One comes with support for active noise cancellation (ANC) as well as environmental noise cancellation (ENC). It supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and has 3 mics for superior call quality, along with 27 hours of battery life with wireless charging. There's a 13.4mmm large composite dynamic driver. A true legacy of VIFA acoustic craftsmanship, the product is equipped with low-pitched sound enhancement technology and a clearly distinguishable triple mode.

The "Find My Buds" App feature can track the location of missing buds by triggering an alarm through the app on the smartphone. One can also track the charging case in the same way as long as it's connected to Bluetooth.

Ikodoo Buds Z also comes with AI ENC filters that effectively block external noise during calls. Users can enjoy an immersive experience with

the three-dimensional soundstage effect. With a battery life of up to 28 hours and fast charging capabilities, IKODOO Buds Z is an ideal choice for on-the-go consumers who prioritise comfort and affordability.