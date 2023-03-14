Netgear Launches Orbi 863 Wi-Fi Mesh System in India

Netgear, a global networking company, announced the launch of the Orbi RBK863 3-Pack Wi-Fi Mesh System in India. The Orbi 863 Series is built over Orbi 850 with a 10Gb Ethernet port, support for multi-gig internet connections, and an upgraded antenna design. In addition, the device comes bundled with Netgear Armor one-year subscription for internet security.

Orbi RBK863 3-Pack Wi-Fi Mesh System

The new Orbi 832 Wi-Fi Mesh System covers up to 8,000 Sq. ft with up to 6 Gbps Wi-Fi Speeds for Gigabit Internet connections. Orbi 832 System supports up to 100 devices operating concurrently to support the growing number of connected devices in smart homes. The coverage can easily be expanded with additional Orbi RBS860 satellites. According to the company, the new Orbi provides the best Wi-Fi Experience for Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 devices with its patented dedicated backhaul Wi-Fi technology and antenna design.

In-Built Security

Netgear's Armor is built into the router as a comprehensive security solution to monitor activity going to and from the Internet, protecting computers, and eliminating the need for security subscriptions or software.

Commenting on the launch, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, Netgear, said: "The past few years have seen huge changes to internet usage spurred by the pandemic, including a dramatic increase in just about everything from home - working, shopping, learning, and socializing. As Internet Service Providers enable faster multi-gig internet speeds, up to 10 Gigabits per second, and hackers create new sophisticated cyber-attacks, high-performance and secure Wi-Fi become imperative."

"The all-new Orbi 863 is a great addition to our existing lineup designed to deliver superior Wi-Fi, higher incoming Internet speed of up to 10 Gigabit, supports an increasing number of devices and much more. On top of that, we couple it with one of the industry's best internet security protection services to help customers to secure all their home Wi-Fi connected devices, including laptops, phones, tablets, speakers, cameras, baby monitors, TVs, light bulbs, light switches and more."

Availability and Pricing

The limited edition black-coloured Orbi RBK863 Mesh System and satellites are now available for pre-order. The Tri-band Wi-Fi Mesh system can be purchased for Rs 114,999 from authorized Netgear stores and partners.