Google Introduces Fitbit Air and it Looks Comfortable

Fitbit Air is the latest wearable tracker from Fitbit for the gloabl market. Any wearable product I pick today needs to have one thing before anything else – comfort. If I am going to wear it for hours every day for the months and years to come, it has be comfortable. Then, it should be able to track the metrics accurately if it is a fitness wearable, especially the running data and recovery data. That is where this newly launched Fitbit Air looks like a product worth trying. Google just announced the Fitbit Air and it honestly looks so comfortable (take a look at the image above).

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Fitbit Air: What You Should Know

Fitbit Air is designed to work with Google Health app. So just for the unaware, Google just rebranded the Fitbit app into Google Health app. Further, inside the app, you will get access to Google Health Coach. More on this later.

Fitbit Air will last up to a week in a single charge, which is a claim worth focusing on. It is designed so light that you will be able to sleep with it and in fact, you can even swap your Pixel Watch during the day for the Fitbit Air for sleep without missing a beat. Just five minutes of charging will give you a full day of power.

There are several types of bands and loops – Performance Loop for activities, Active Loop again for activities, and the Elevated Loop which looks like is built for casual wearing.