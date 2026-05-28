Vodafone Idea’s New Campaign Raises Questions Around Earlier REDX Priority Network Claims

Vodafone Idea’s latest campaign around equal network experience is drawing attention because the messaging feels very different from how the operator once positioned its premium REDX plans the company recently spoke about fairness, inclusivity, and equal treatment for all telecom users. However, many users still remember that Vodafone Idea had earlier promoted “Priority 4G Network” as a premium REDX benefit for higher-paying postpaid subscribers.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea’s latest “equal network” campaign is drawing attention because of its earlier REDX positioning.

Vi had earlier promoted “Priority 4G Network” as a premium REDX benefit for higher-paying postpaid users.

The operator now says preferential speeds or services raise questions around fairness and inclusivity.

The contrast between earlier REDX messaging and the latest campaign is reviving debate around premium network treatment.

Vi had promoted “Priority 4G Network” years before 5G slicing became a mainstream telecom discussion in India.

What Vodafone Idea Said About Equal Network Experience

Vodafone Idea recently stressed that every customer deserves a fair and consistent network experience the company also suggested that offering preferential speeds or services based on user profile raises questions around fairness, transparency, and inclusivity in India’s digital ecosystem.

The comments were made by Avneesh Khosla, CMO of Vodafone Idea, as part of the operator’s latest messaging around equal digital access.

On the surface, the campaign positions Vodafone Idea as supportive of equal treatment for all telecom users but at the same time, the messaging also stands in contrast to the operator’s earlier REDX positioning.

The Earlier REDX Positioning That People Still Remember

When Vodafone Idea aggressively marketed REDX plans, the operator positioned them as premium offerings for users willing to pay more for a better overall experience the plans included benefits such as premium customer support, airport lounge access, international roaming advantages, and notably, “Priority 4G Network” access compared to regular Vodafone postpaid users.

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