Vodafone Idea Lost Active Users in April 2026

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has improved its performance over the last three to four months. The telco has been receiving positive developments one after another. Now, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data for April 2026, it can be seen that Vi added new users when it comes to overall subscriber base. However, when it comes to the users which matter, the active ones, Vi didn’t add any new ones. In fact, the telco lost VLR or in simple terms, active users.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea added new subscribers to its overall user base in April 2026, showing continued improvement in momentum.

Despite gains in total subscribers, Vodafone Idea’s active user base (VLR subscribers) slightly declined from 169.30 million to 169.27 million.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel both added new users in total as well as active subscriber categories during April 2026.

Reliance Jio remained the telecom operator with the highest active user base in India at 492.46 million users.

Jio is reportedly focusing on improving ARPU and preparing for a future IPO, though the IPO timeline may get delayed due to global geopolitical and market conditions.

Vodafone Idea Active User Base Decline

Vodafone Idea Limited saw its active user base decline from 169.30 million to 169.27 million. This is not a huge decrease in the amount of users, however, it still did reduce the number of active users in the telco’s portfolio. To improve average revenue per user (ARPU) and topline revenues, Vi needs more users latched on to its networks. Thus, this subscriber loss is something the telco would want to address on priority.

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