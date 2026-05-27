Jio Postpaid Plan which Offers Truly Unlimited 5G

Highlights
- Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is the only company which is offering truly unlimited 5G to users.
- Sure, the competitors including Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) market their 5G service as unlimited as well.
- However, that is not true, and it is strange to see how not many have picked up on that, including the regulator.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is the only company which is offering truly unlimited 5G to users. Sure, the competitors including Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) market their 5G service as unlimited as well. However, that is not true, and it is strange to see how not many have picked up on that, including the regulator. Well, we have, and we will explain to you what’s different with the 5G of Jio compared to 5G of Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). But before we do that, we will actually check out the plan from Jio.
Key Highlights
- OPPO has increased the price of the OPPO Find X9 5G in India by up to Rs 10,000 due to rising supply chain and component costs.
- The OPPO Find X9 5G base variant (12GB + 256GB) now costs Rs 84,999, while the top-end 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 94,999.
- The company says the price hike is linked to geopolitical tensions, shipment delays, and increasing manufacturing and logistics costs globally.
- Other smartphone brands including OnePlus have also increased prices recently, including the OnePlus Nord 6 series.
- With the updated pricing, the difference between the Find X9 and the newly launched OPPO Find X9s has become very small, making the newer device a more attractive option for buyers.