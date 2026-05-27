Jio Postpaid Plan which Offers Truly Unlimited 5G

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is the only company which is offering truly unlimited 5G to users. Sure, the competitors including Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) market their 5G service as unlimited as well. However, that is not true, and it is strange to see how not many have picked up on that, including the regulator. Well, we have, and we will explain to you what’s different with the 5G of Jio compared to 5G of Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). But before we do that, we will actually check out the plan from Jio.

Reliance Jio has a Rs 349 postpaid plan for the consumers. This postpaid plan is the entry-level option for the consumers, and it will offer the following to the users – unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 30GB of data after which each GB of data is priced Rs 10. Along with this, users will get unlimited 5G data, 50GB of JioAICloud storage, and 3 months of JioHotstar subscription.

Jio Offers Unlimited 5G, Airtel and Vi Don’t

Reliance Jio is the only operator in India which promises unlimited 5G, and delivers it. Airtel and Vodafone Idea have actually put a commercial FUP (fair usage policy) of 300GB for each month approximately when it comes to 5G. So with Airtel, even if you are on the company’s newly launched priority postpaid service, you will not get unlimited 5G.

This begs the question, what do you want more. If on 5G, you are essentially getting unlimited data, and the speed is beyond even 100 Mbps in the worst case scenario, that’s still more valuable than a data cap of 300GB. It remains to be seen if Jio also plans to put a data cap on the 5G usage in the near future as the telco hikes prices for the consumers.

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