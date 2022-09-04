Vodafone Idea REDX Plans for Families Detailed

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is one of the well-known players when it comes to postpaid services. Especially the REDX branded plans from the company are some of the best in terms of value. Now, if you want to get mobile connections for your family and don't want to pay a separate bill for all of them, then the REDX family plans from Vodafone Idea can be a very good deal. The whole purpose of family postpaid plans is to reduce the tension of paying separate mobile bills for every family member. Let's take a look at the two REDX plans from Vodafone Idea that you can purchase for your family right away.

Vodafone Idea REDX Family Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea has two REDX plans under the family category. These two plans cost Rs 1699 and Rs 2299. Here's everything you should know about these two plans.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1699 Postpaid Plan: Vodafone Idea's Rs 1699 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited data (without any daily or monthly restrictions) and 3000 SMS/month. These benefits are for the primary connection. There are a total of three connections offered under the plan. The secondary connections get unlimited voice calling and unlimited data along with 3000 SMS/month as well. But the major differences come when the additional benefits are being talked about.

The primary connection gets a free Netflix annual membership, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, ZEE5 Premium, access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost (4 times a year), along with six months of free Hungama Music inside the Vi app and Vi Movies & TV VIP access. But the secondary connections only get the last two additional benefits mentioned for the primary connections. The price of the plan doesn't include GST. Note that this plan comes with a lock-in period of six months, and thus if you want to stop using it within that time period, you would have to pay an exit fee of Rs 3000. The primary connection also gets an iRoamFree pack worth Rs 2,999 for seven days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 2299 Postpaid Plan: This plan is exactly the same as the Rs 1699 plan mentioned above. All the benefits, as well as terms and conditions, are the same as the Rs 1699 plan. The only difference is that you get 5 connections instead of 3 connections. One connection is the primary connection, and the remaining are secondary connections.