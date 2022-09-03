Vodafone Idea has Prepaid Rs 2700 Crore to SBI

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

When it comes to just vendors, Vodafone Idea owes the most amount of money to Nokia. The telco also owes money to Ericsson and Huawei. Amongst the tower firms, the telco's major debt lies with ATC and Indus. According to the publication's report, Vi's net debt stood at Rs 1.98 lakh crore.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has reportedly prepaid Rs 2700 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI).
  • Vodafone Idea's trade payables during the June quarter were Rs 14,956.2 crore, a rise of 13.6% sequentially.
  • Prepaying the loan amount to SBI could be a confidence booster.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has reportedly prepaid Rs 2700 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI). This is to get the confidence of the lenders back as the telco needs urgent funding for 5G equipment deals. According to an ET Telecom report, Vodafone Idea is in a hurry to get fresh funds via debt. The government isn't fast-tracking the equity conversion process of the accrued interest dues of Vi into equity for itself. Till the time government doesn't complete its part in getting equity in the company, the telco won't be able to get fresh funding from outside investors.

Vodafone Idea's trade payables during the June quarter were Rs 14,956.2 crore, a rise of 13.6% sequentially. These trade payables include things such as dues to network vendors and tower firms.

Vodafone Idea Owes Most to Nokia amongst Vendors

When it comes to just vendors, Vodafone Idea owes the most amount of money to Nokia. The telco also owes money to Ericsson and Huawei. Amongst the tower firms, the telco's major debt lies with ATC and Indus. According to the publication's report, Vi's net debt stood at Rs 1.98 lakh crore.

Prepaying the loan amount to SBI could be a confidence booster. To roll out 5G while at the same time continuing to expand 4G across India, Vi would need access to fresh capital fast.

Akshaya Moondra, the new CEO of Vodafone Idea, had recently told the shareholders of the company that Vi is in talks for funding from several banks. Only once the funds are arranged from these banks can Vi actually give a firm update on the timeline of the 5G rollout. Airtel and Jio have already said that they would soon start rolling out 5G and, in the next few years, would also complete PAN-India 5G network coverage.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio to launch 5G SA service in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata this Diwali and by December 2023, Jio 5G will reach every corner of India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Bharti Airtel is all set to launch 5G in India this October 2022. With its massive mid-band spectrum, you can expect better coverage and user experience. Let's check the advantages of NSA 5G.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments