Vodafone Idea Brings Multiplayer Gaming for Users on Vi App

Online gaming is getting more and more traction from consumers across the world, including in India. As smartphones become more powerful and networks become faster coupled with ultra-low latencies, the scope of multiplayer online gaming will keep growing. Banking on this trend, Vodafone Idea has partnered with Maxamtech Digital Ventures. This partnership will see Vi Games offering multiplayer and competitive gamers to its users in three unique modes. What are these three unique modes? Find out below.

Vodafone Idea to Offer Users Multiplayer and Competitive Games in these 3 Unique Modes

A) Tournament Mode: Under this mode, gamers would compete against the best players on the leaderboard.

B) Battle Mode: Anyone online will be available for users to play with.

C) Friends Mode: Users will be able to invite their friends or family for a challenge.

By playing games on Vi Games, users will be able to collect coins which they can use later for playing more games or for participating in big tournaments. Vi Games will be offering consumers 40+ popular, competitive and highly skilled multiplayer games such as Quiz Master, Express Ludo, Golden Goal, Solitaire King, and Cricket League.

What's interesting here is that the service would also be available to non-Vi consumers. This means that basically, this is an online multiplayer gaming platform that even users who are not customers of Vodafone Idea will be able to access to play games against other players. Vi users will be able to invite anybody, be it Vi or a non-Vi user, to play games with them.

Note that according to a recent KPMG study, increased smartphone penetration and seamless network connectivity fuel the mobile gaming industry in India to the size of Rs 29,000 crore by 2025. The study also talks about the freemium model and supply-side factors like world-class titles; social gaming will be a few key factors which would drive growth in mobile gaming in India.