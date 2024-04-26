Top 5 Korean Dramas With The Highest Ratings During January–April 2024



According to Netflix, the queen of department stores and her small-town husband face a marital crisis. Korean dramas, recognized for their gripping plots, compelling characters, and excellent production qualities, have continued to attract people worldwide in the first few months of 2024. As audiences around the world continue to be enthralled by the captivating world of Korean dramas, take a look at five top-rated K-dramas that are shining examples of the genre's continuing popularity and worldwide appeal.

Here are a few of the best-rated Korean dramas that have won over fans' hearts and gained broad appeal, ranging from romantic comedies to thrillers:

Marry My Husband

The Korean drama 'Marry My Husband', which featured aspects of time travel, passion, and revenge, kicked off the year 2024. According to the film's official website, "Marry My Husband is a story about Ji-won who, after being killed by her husband who had an affair with her best friend, goes back 10 years in the past and has a chance to change her fate." It made history as the first Korean drama to top Amazon Prime Video's global daily TV program rankings since the platform's inception in 2016. In January 2024, it rose to second place, setting a new record in both daily and monthly rankings, cementing its status as a global smash K-drama.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10 Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

A Killer Paradox

The main cast of 'A Killer Paradox' includes Choi Woo-sik, Son Suk-ku, Lee Hee-joon, and Hao Feng. According to the film's official website, "When one accidental killing leads to another, an ordinary young man finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective." This compelling crime thriller K-drama is sure to grab fans with its gripping narrative and tension, making it worth watching.

IMDb rating: 7.2/10 Where To Watch: Netflix

Wonderful World

'Wonderful World', starring Cha Eun-woo and Kim Nam-Joo, is a Korean drama about an author and professor whose life is turned upside down when her son is involved in a hit-and-run accident. Seeking justice becomes a challenging task, but her efforts lead her down a path where she commits a crime herself. According to Disney+, it is about "a mystery unfolds as two individuals delve into the truth, offering each other solace along the way."

IMDb rating: 8/10 Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

A Shop For Killers

Another top-rated Korean drama is 'A Shop For Killers'. According to the film's website, "An action drama in which a niece who lost her parents and grew up in the hands of an uncle who runs a shopping mall faces a new truth after her uncle's sudden death." The main cast includes Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Park Ji-bin, and Seo Hyein-woo.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10 Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Queen of Tears

The presently airing Korean drama 'Queen of Tears', which stars a star-studded ensemble, has become a global sensation. Currently, tvN's 'Queen of Tears' has been recognized as the drama with the third highest ratings in tvN history. According to a Soompi source, "According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of 'Queen of Tears' scored an average nationwide rating of 19.0 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air on Sunday." According to Netflix, the K-drama starring Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun is about "The queen of department stores and her small-town husband face a marital crisis - until love miraculously begins to bloom again."

IMDb rating: 8.5/10 Where To Watch: Netflix

As Korean dramas continue to captivate audiences around the world, these top-rated series serve as shining examples of the genre's enduring popularity and universal appeal. Whether you're a fan of romance, suspense, or action, there's something for everyone in the exciting world of Korean television.