Top OTT Releases This Week: Now Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and Other Platforms



As May 2024 approaches, entertainment fans can look forward to a slew of new content on streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Whether you favour suspense, mystery, or adrenaline-fueled action, there is a variety of options to suit your tastes.

Here's a look at some of the most recent releases this week, covering a wide range of genres for your viewing pleasure:

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's planned Indian Hindi-language period drama television series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, would mark his OTT debut. The series follows the life of tawaifs (courtesans) in Lahore's red-light district, Heeramandi, during India's independence movement against the British Raj. The program follows Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) and Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha) as they battle for dominance of Heeramandi. The series, starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others, is one of the most anticipated upcoming releases.

Release Date: May 1, 2024 Where To Watch: Netflix

The Idea of You

'The Idea of You' is a charming romantic comedy that defies cultural expectations. The plot revolves around Solène Marchand (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother who meets 24-year-old pop sensation Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) at Coachella and unexpectedly falls in love with him. Their unique romance tests both of their assumptions about love, companionship, and societal expectations, resulting in a remarkable voyage of self-discovery and development.

Release Date: May 2, 2024 Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

T P Bon

T P Bon, a manga-based animated series, tells the story of an ordinary high school student who accidentally joins a time-traveling unit known as Time Patrol. They go on an exciting and critical quest, traveling across numerous epochs and locations around the world to save people from major historical disasters. As Bon and his team investigate the difficulties of time travel, they endure obstacles that both test their determination and deepen their grasp of history.

Release Date: May 2, 2024 Where To Watch: Netflix

The Broken News Season 2

After a successful debut season, the political newsroom drama 'The Broken News' has returned! The sequel to The Broken News continues the intense struggle between two Indian news networks, Josh 24/7 and Awaaz Bharati, as featured in the first series. In addition to professional competition, these channels engage in a deeper fight over the characters' ethics, values, and principles. One of the show's most notable aspects is the distinct manner in which these two networks operate and interact with one another.

Release Date: May 3, 2024 Where To Watch: Zee5

Shaitaan

Vikas Bahl directs 'Shaitaan,' a riveting supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan. The film tells the story of a family trapped in the clutches of black magic, embroiled in a deadly struggle between evil and light. Ajay Devgn plays Kabir, a staunch father determined to protect his family from the terrible powers unleashed by R. Madhavan's character, Vanraj. As Vanraj infiltrates Kabir's home and hypnotizes his daughter Janhvi (Janki Bodiwala), the stage is set for a terrifying clash of good and evil.

Release Date: May 3, 2024 Where To Watch: Netflix

The Atypical Family

'The Atypical Family' is a moving South Korean drama about Bok Gwi-Joo and his family, each of whom possesses distinct supernatural talents. Gwi-Joo, who was once able to time travel to revisit his happiest moments, finds his abilities weakening as he battles sadness. Meanwhile, his family is dealing with age-related issues including insomnia and smartphone addiction. The introduction of Do Da-hae, an enigmatic woman, causes unexpected changes and challenges as she becomes entangled in their complicated lives.

Release Date: May 4, 2024 Where To Watch: Netflix

Monsters At Work Season 2

Season 2 of 'Monsters at Work' follows Tylor Tuskmon as he continues his adventure as a Jokester at Monsters Inc., encountering new difficulties that test his devotion and connections. With FearCo presenting alluring chances, Tylor's allegiance is called into question by his coworkers. The season dives into Tylor's evolving relationship with Val, testing its limits as he struggles to determine where his true loyalties lie.

Release Date: May 5, 2024 Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Manjummel Boys

The cast of 'Manjummel Boys' includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu. Inspired by a true story from 2006, the film follows the journey of a close-knit group of friends from the small village of Manjummel, near Kochi. Their decision to take a holiday to Kodaikanal paves the way for a series of unexpected events and beautiful encounters.

Release Date: May 5, 2024 Where To Watch: Disney + Hotstar

With such a diverse lineup of releases, streaming platforms aim to cater to the varied tastes of audiences, promising an immersive and enjoyable viewing experience for all.