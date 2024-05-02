5 New OTT Releases to Watch on Disney+ Hotstar in May 2024



As May 2024 unfolds, entertainment enthusiasts can count on Disney+ Hotstar to deliver exceptional content to audiences worldwide. With a diverse array of movies, TV episodes, and documentaries, Disney+ Hotstar has become a preferred destination for streaming enthusiasts. Let's delve into the exciting lineup of OTT releases set to grace the platform this May, promising endless hours of entertainment for all:

Shardlake

Release Date: May 1, 2024

Immerse yourself in the historical series "Shardlake," where during the Tudor era's dissolution of monasteries, Matthew Shardlake investigates a commissioner's death in the remote town of Scarnsea. Starring Anthony Boyle, Paul Kaye, and David Pearse, this vintage mystery crime drama is a perfect blend of mystery, suspense, and intrigue.

Manjummel Boys

Release Date: May 5, 2024

Experience the riveting Malayalam survival thriller "Manjummel Boys," recounting a group of friends' daring rescue mission to save their comrade from Guna Caves, a perilously deep pit. With a star-studded cast and based on a true 2006 story, this film surpassed records, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film, grossing over Rs 200 crore.

Doctor Who

Release Date: May 10, 2024

Embark on an adventure through space and time with the popular British science fiction series "Doctor Who." Featuring Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, and David Tennant, this series follows the Time Lord known as the Doctor as he traverses dimensions, encountering thrilling adventures and formidable adversaries.

The Beach Boys

Release Date: May 24, 2024

Delve into the legacy of the iconic American rock band, The Beach Boys, in this celebratory documentary. Offering an intimate look into the band's evolution and their harmonious sound that defined the California dream, this film includes never-before-seen footage and insightful interviews with band members and industry luminaries.

Jim Henson: Idea Man

Release Date: May 31, 2024

Explore the life and creative genius of Jim Henson, the beloved puppeteer, animator, and filmmaker, in this compelling American documentary. From his early days in local television to the global success of Sesame Street and The Muppet Show, this film provides a captivating journey into Henson's imaginative world.