5 New OTT Releases to Watch on Disney+ Hotstar in May 2024

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Discover the latest lineup of top releases on Disney+ Hotstar for May 2024, offering a mix of blockbusters, captivating TV shows, and more for every viewer.

Highlights

  • Shardlake offers a blend of mystery and suspense set in the Tudor era.
  • Manjummel Boys takes viewers on a daring rescue mission in a Malayalam survival thriller.
  • Doctor Who brings thrilling adventures through space and time.

Follow Us

5 New OTT Releases to Watch on Hotstar in May 2024
As May 2024 unfolds, entertainment enthusiasts can count on Disney+ Hotstar to deliver exceptional content to audiences worldwide. With a diverse array of movies, TV episodes, and documentaries, Disney+ Hotstar has become a preferred destination for streaming enthusiasts. Let's delve into the exciting lineup of OTT releases set to grace the platform this May, promising endless hours of entertainment for all:

Also Read: Prime Video Launches MGM+ on Prime Video Channels in India




Shardlake

Release Date: May 1, 2024
Immerse yourself in the historical series "Shardlake," where during the Tudor era's dissolution of monasteries, Matthew Shardlake investigates a commissioner's death in the remote town of Scarnsea. Starring Anthony Boyle, Paul Kaye, and David Pearse, this vintage mystery crime drama is a perfect blend of mystery, suspense, and intrigue.

Manjummel Boys

Release Date: May 5, 2024
Experience the riveting Malayalam survival thriller "Manjummel Boys," recounting a group of friends' daring rescue mission to save their comrade from Guna Caves, a perilously deep pit. With a star-studded cast and based on a true 2006 story, this film surpassed records, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film, grossing over Rs 200 crore.

Doctor Who

Release Date: May 10, 2024
Embark on an adventure through space and time with the popular British science fiction series "Doctor Who." Featuring Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, and David Tennant, this series follows the Time Lord known as the Doctor as he traverses dimensions, encountering thrilling adventures and formidable adversaries.

Also Read: Airtel Xstream Play Adds Sun NXT to Expand Content Offering

The Beach Boys

Release Date: May 24, 2024
Delve into the legacy of the iconic American rock band, The Beach Boys, in this celebratory documentary. Offering an intimate look into the band's evolution and their harmonious sound that defined the California dream, this film includes never-before-seen footage and insightful interviews with band members and industry luminaries.

Jim Henson: Idea Man

Release Date: May 31, 2024
Explore the life and creative genius of Jim Henson, the beloved puppeteer, animator, and filmmaker, in this compelling American documentary. From his early days in local television to the global success of Sesame Street and The Muppet Show, this film provides a captivating journey into Henson's imaginative world.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

And there are wifi 7 router on amazon lol

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Shivraj Roy :

wifi is western culture hence ban wifi -these ppl probably

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

d5aqoep :

If BJP govt wants to move forward with fast broadband penetration and follow Industry standards by de-licensing 6Ghz for Wifi7…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Faraz :

Wi-Fi 6E came before COVID ( 5+ years ago ). World moved on to Wi-Fi 7 last year. & Here…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Faraz :

Tejas was another company on blink of bankruptcy and Tata's bad investment by acquiring it, revived by 4G deal with…

Tejas Networks Wants to Do More Business Beyond BSNL: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments