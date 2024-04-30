Prime Video Launches MGM+ on Prime Video Channels in India

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Discover a diverse array of blockbuster movies, beloved series, and timeless classics with the launch of MGM+ on Prime Video Channels in India.

Highlights

  • Access critically acclaimed series and popular movies from MGM.
  • Subscribe to MGM+ for just Rs 599 per year.
  • Enjoy seamless login, billing, and content discovery processes.

Prime Video Launches MGM+ on Prime Video Channels in India
Entertainment platform Prime Video has partnered with MGM International to launch MGM+ on Prime Video Channels in India. MGM+ reportedly offers an extensive selection of entertainment, including critically acclaimed and popular series, blockbuster movies, and timeless classics primarily from the Hollywood studio, MGM. With this launch, MGM+ becomes the 23rd channel available on Prime Video in India, Prime Video said in an official release on Tuesday.

Also Read: Dish TV Launches Dish TV Smart+, Offering Both TV and OTT Apps




Extensive Entertainment Selection

Prime members can purchase an annual add-on subscription to MGM+ at a price of Rs 599 per year. Subscribers to MGM+ on Prime Video Channels will gain access to a rich variety of multi-genre content, including classics like Legally Blonde, Hercules, The Prodigy, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, among others. Additionally, iconic series such as Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, Teen Wolf, and Get Shorty will be available for viewers to enjoy.

"Since its launch, our objective with Prime Video Channels has been to provide our customers with increased choice, improved accessibility, and greater convenience in watching their favorite content, all within a single app," said Prime Video India.

"In a short span of time, Prime Video Channels has offered increased reach to both local and global streamers to expand their footprint in India, allowing them to connect with a vast and diverse audience across the country."

Also Read: Airtel Digital TV Partners With Sony to Launch Anime Booth Channel

Commenting on the launch, MGM+ International said, "The streaming service brings a huge range of premium-quality, successful movies, much-loved series, as well as ageless classics, spanning multiple genres including sci-fi, suspense, action-thriller, romance, and much more."

Subscription Options

Prime members in India can subscribe to MGM+ through Prime Video Channels at Rs 599 per year, with benefits including seamless login and billing processes, simplified content discovery, access to IMDb's X-Ray feature, and a consolidated watchlist.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

