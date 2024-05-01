Airtel Xstream Play Adds Sun NXT to Expand Content Offering



Bharti Airtel's over-the-top (OTT) aggregator service, Airtel Xstream Play, has partnered with Sun NXT, a video streaming platform from Sun TV, to enhance its regional content library, the company announced on Wednesday. This collaboration brings over five million paid Airtel Xstream subscribers access to Sun NXT's library of content, totalling more than 50,000 hours.

Also Read: Airtel Xstream Play Crosses 5 Million Paid Subscriber Milestone Mark









Airtel Xstream Play and Sun NXT Collaboration

Airtel Xstream users can now enjoy Sun NXT's repository of over 4,000 movie titles and more than 30,000 hours of TV content in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, and Marathi.

"Users can enjoy content from across 23 content apps on Airtel Xstream, making it one of the largest bouquets of OTT content aggregated on a single app in India," Airtel said.

Unique Features of Airtel Xstream Play

Airtel Xstream Play also offers unique features such as unified content search, single sign-in, and AI-driven personalised curation for each user. This means subscribers can enjoy their favourite content across multiple devices, including mobiles, tablets, and laptops, through the app or web and on large screens.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With Xstream App Benefit Detailed

Other Apps Available

Some of the other apps available on Airtel Xstream Play include Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, ManoramaMax, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Ultra, ErosNow, EPICon, Docubay, and Playflix, among many others.

Airtel offers Airtel Xstream Play premium benefits as part of its select Airtel Truly Unlimited plans or as standalone recharge packs, which come bundled with extra data along with OTT benefits.