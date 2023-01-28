Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With Xstream App Benefit Detailed

Bharti Airtel offers unlimited plans bundled with OTT benefits for users to consume data and enjoy their favourite content. Airtel also offers OTT content through its in-house digital streaming platform, Airtel Xstream. As Airtel bundles Xstream App benefits on some of its unlimited prepaid plans, users can enjoy Live TV, movies and shows. Let's look at the plans and packs offering Airtel Xstream App benefits in this story.

Airtel Xstream App

Airtel Xstream App is Airtel's in-house digital streaming platform, using which you can watch Live TV, stream movies and shows. You can watch Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam and Hollywood content on your mobile device using the app. Airtel Xstream App is available for Android and iOS platforms and as a Desktop version.

Also Read: Experience: Airtel Home Delivery of SIM and Doorstep KYC

Airtel Prepaid Plans with Xstream App Benefits

Bharti Airtel offers six prepaid recharge plans and one data add-on pack that offers the benefit of the Airtel Xstream App. Customers can choose 1 of the selected Xstream channels at no extra cost on the Xstream app and enjoy their favourite content.

Claim Hoichoi and Win iPhone 14

Airtel currently offers a chance to win Apple iPhone 14 for its users who claim Hoichoi as a select Xstream channel and watch its shows. The offer ends on January 29, 2023.

Plans that offer Airtel Xstream App benefit are tabulated and detailed below:

Sl. No Recharge Value Validity Data Voice SMS OTT Benefits 1 359 1 Month 2 GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Xstream App, Wynk Music 2 549 56 Days 2 GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Xstream App, Wynk Music 3 699 56 Days 3 GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Xstream App, Amazon Prime Membership for 56 days, Wynk Music 4 719 84 Days 1.5 GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Xstream App, Disney + Hotstar Mobie for 3 Months, Wynk Music, Rewardsmini 5 839 84 Days 2 GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Xstream App, Disney + Hotstar Mobie for 3 Months, Wynk Music, Rewardsmini 6 999 84 Days 2.5 GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Xstream App, Disney + Hotstar Mobie for 3 Months, Amazon Prime Membership for 84 days, Wynk Music, Rewardsmini 7 148 Existing Plan 15 GB Xstream App

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Recharge Rs 349 Plan

The Rs 359 Monthly recharge from Airtel can get you unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2 GB per day of data. You can also also enjoy Airtel Xstream App at no extra cost, Airtel Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Recharge Rs 549 Plan

The Rs 549 recharge from Airtel can get you unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2 GB per day of data with 56 days of validity. You can also also enjoy Airtel Xstream App at no extra cost, Airtel Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Recharge Rs 699 Plan

The Rs 699 recharge from Airtel can get you unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 SMS per day, and 3 GB per day of data with 56 days of validity. Users can enjoy Airtel Xstream App at no extra cost, Amazon Prime Membership for 56 days, Airtel Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Recharge Rs 719 Plan

The Rs 719 recharge from Airtel can get you unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5 GB per day of data with 84 days of validity. With this recharge, you can also enjoy Airtel Xstream App at no extra cost, Disney + Hotstar Mobile for 3 Months, Airtel Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Recharge Rs 839 Plan

The Rs 839 recharge from Airtel can get you unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2 GB per day of data with a validity of 84 days. With this recharge, you can enjoy Airtel Xstream App at no extra cost, Disney + Hotstar Mobile for 3 Months, Airtel Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Recharge Rs 999 Plan

The Rs 999 recharge from Airtel can get you unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2.5 GB per day of data with a validity of 84 days. With this recharge, you can enjoy Airtel Xstream App at no extra cost, Disney + Hotstar Mobile for 3 Months, Amazon Prime Membership for 84 days, Airtel Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

This plan bundles with multiple OTT benefits for you to have ultimate content experience.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Recharge Rs 148 Pack

The Rs 148 prepaid data add-on from Airtel can get you 15 GB of bulk data with existing pack validity along with Airtel Xstream App benefits.

Also Read: Big News: Bharti Airtel Launches Rs 489 and Rs 509 Monthly Bulk Data Plans

Airtel Advantage

Airtel users can experience 5G services on existing data packs; hence, the above plans/pack can be used to experience Airtel 5G Plus services in cities with 5G Availability. Airtel 5G Plus works on all devices, and no SIM change is required, as the existing 4G SIM is 5G enabled. Airtel 5G Plus is available in 59 cities, the latest being the announcement in seven cities of Jammu and Kashmir. Airtel remains the only telco to launch 5G in the valley.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.