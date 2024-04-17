Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Gandhinagar and Mehsana Districts of Gujarat



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in the Gandhinagar and Mehsana districts of Gujarat to densify its network. The network expansion project in Gandhinagar and Mehsana was undertaken across 425 villages, covering a population base of 7.6 lakh, Airtel said on Wednesday.

Network Expansion in Gandhinagar and Mehsana

Airtel said the customers in the tehsils of Gandhinagar, Kalol, Dehgam, and Mansa under the Gandhinagar district, and Mehsana, Kadi, Vijapur, Unjha, Becharaji, Kheralu, Vadnagar tehsils under the Mehsana district, will directly benefit from this network expansion, ensuring high-speed connectivity in rural parts of Gandhinagar and Mehsana.

Nationwide Rural Expansion Initiative

As part of its national Rural Expansion Project (REP), Airtel will augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. Additionally, the company will expand its network coverage across 7,000 villages, covering the entire state of Gujarat.

Airtel Network in Gujarat

Specifically, Airtel highlighted that the rural expansion project covers fifteen districts of Gujarat, including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, BanasKantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, and Patan, impacting over 50 lakh people across these districts.

Coverage and Connectivity

Airtel said it densified its network across 5,875 villages by deploying additional sites for seamless connectivity, while also adding fresh fiber capacity to support the demand for high-speed data services in the region. The company noted that its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.