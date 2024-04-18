Vodafone Idea’s Most Premium Postpaid Plan in India

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, offers arguably the best premium mobile postpaid plan. Vi is one of the largest players in the postpaid segment. REDX is a brand of postpaid services that Vi has been offering to its customers for quite a few years. The REDX plans bundle the most benefits for customers. It isn't just about the entertainment/OTT (over-the-top) benefits, but also about the other extra benefits that are offered such as airport lounge access and more. Let's check out the most premium postpaid plan offered in India by Vodafone Idea (Vi).









Vodafone Idea REDX 1101 Plan

Vodafone Idea's REDX 1101 plan is the most expensive postpaid plan in India for individuals. There are more expensive plans available if the customers are looking for a family plan. The Rs 1101 plan offers customers unlimited calls, unlimited data, and 3000 SMS/month.

Now let's see what are the additional benefits bundled with this plan. There are assured discounts of up to Rs 5000 on MakeMyTrips hotels. The same discount is also available for MakeMyTrips flights. Users get Rs 2,999 worth seven days RoamFree pack for international roaming. There will be four airport lounge access per year along with Hungama Music, Vi Movies & TV, and Vi Games.

There's more. Users get access to Amazon Prime for six months, Disney+ Hotstar for one year, SonyLIV for 12 months, SunNXT for 1 year, Swiggy for 1 year, EazyDiner for 1 year, EaseMyTrip for 1 year, and 1 year of Norton Mobile Security.

These are all the benefits that you get with the Vodafone Idea REDX 1101 plan. There is no other such plan available in the industry from other telecom operators including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is not big on postpaid mobile services anyway.