Vodafone Idea’s Most Premium Postpaid Plan in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea's REDX 1101 plan is the most expensive postpaid plan in India for individuals. There are more expensive plans available if the customers are looking for a family plan. The Rs 1101 plan offers customers unlimited calls, unlimited data, and 3000 SMS/month.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, offers arguably the best premium mobile postpaid plan.
  • Vi is one of the largest players in the postpaid segment.
  • REDX is a brand of postpaid services that Vi has been offering to its customers for quite a few years.

Follow Us

vodafone idea most premium postpaid plan in

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, offers arguably the best premium mobile postpaid plan. Vi is one of the largest players in the postpaid segment. REDX is a brand of postpaid services that Vi has been offering to its customers for quite a few years. The REDX plans bundle the most benefits for customers. It isn't just about the entertainment/OTT (over-the-top) benefits, but also about the other extra benefits that are offered such as airport lounge access and more. Let's check out the most premium postpaid plan offered in India by Vodafone Idea (Vi).




Read More - Vodafone Idea Raises Rs 5400 Crore from Anchor Investors

Vodafone Idea REDX 1101 Plan

Vodafone Idea's REDX 1101 plan is the most expensive postpaid plan in India for individuals. There are more expensive plans available if the customers are looking for a family plan. The Rs 1101 plan offers customers unlimited calls, unlimited data, and 3000 SMS/month.

Now let's see what are the additional benefits bundled with this plan. There are assured discounts of up to Rs 5000 on MakeMyTrips hotels. The same discount is also available for MakeMyTrips flights. Users get Rs 2,999 worth seven days RoamFree pack for international roaming. There will be four airport lounge access per year along with Hungama Music, Vi Movies & TV, and Vi Games.

Read More - Vodafone Idea FPO to Raise Rs 18000 Crore will Open on April 18, 2024

There's more. Users get access to Amazon Prime for six months, Disney+ Hotstar for one year, SonyLIV for 12 months, SunNXT for 1 year, Swiggy for 1 year, EazyDiner for 1 year, EaseMyTrip for 1 year, and 1 year of Norton Mobile Security.

These are all the benefits that you get with the Vodafone Idea REDX 1101 plan. There is no other such plan available in the industry from other telecom operators including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is not big on postpaid mobile services anyway.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Thank you Rupesh for good realistic long writing on Vi and BSNL.??

Vodafone Idea Raises Rs 5400 Crore from Anchor Investors

Rupesh :

My immediate loan pending is Rs.1.32 Lakh crore and deferred payment of 76411 crores. I got 4% money and now…

Vodafone Idea Raises Rs 5400 Crore from Anchor Investors

Faraz :

After elections Vi will be fined again for not meeting the terms and conditions of spectrum auction 2022. Vi is…

Let’s Talk: BSNL’s Delays in Launching 4G is Leading to…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

BSNL can give good 5g speed beyond 100mbps lf GOl give permission BSNL to use Vi's vast amount of 4g…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

It will good for BSNL to use Vi's 4g and 5g spectrum. Many BSNL users will be happy to use…

Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band, Get…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments