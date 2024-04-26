NTT Data and Openvia Mobility to Deploy Private 5G for Roads in United States



Openvia Mobility, a technology platform within the mobility services company Globalvia Group, in partnership with NTT Data, has announced plans to deploy private 5G networks for roads in the United States. Openvia Mobility says its NeoRoads program, designed to digitalize conventional roads into smart and connected corridors, forms the basis of this initiative. The aim is to cater to the needs of today's digital users while paving the way for future mobility solutions.

"The idea behind this implementation is to elevate Private 5G as the base of connectivity between road infrastructures and the rest of the connectable elements within that environment," the official release said.

To implement this proof of concept, both organizations have developed a plan for the deployment of 5G infrastructure and associated functionalities that allow connectivity, driven by Cloud and Edge Computing technology, and thus, measure the performance of the use cases that will simulate future mobility services.

NTT Data will provide its knowledge and experience in the field of mobile communications, specifically 5G and digital technologies.

First Test Scenario

The Pocahontas Parkway in Richmond, Virginia, will serve as the first testbed for this project. It will demonstrate the capabilities of Private 5G in enhancing road connectivity and enabling advanced mobility solutions.

Driving Innovation

As the first use case, Openvia Mobility, for its part, is integrating this communications network with its data fusion algorithm and artificial intelligence to carry out the automatic detection of traffic events in real-time, extending, again, this information to highway users through the 5G mobile network.

In the next phases, the network deployed by NTT Data will be integrated with the mobile network of a telecommunications operator, allowing users to maintain coverage and simultaneously access the added services that the Private 5G network offers to the highway.

NTT Data's Support

NTT Data in its release said the Private 5G connectivity infrastructure includes Neutral Host network architecture, using the CBRS public radio frequency spectrum, suitable for 5G network deployment. This allows different telecom operators to make use of the same infrastructure while ensuring connectivity to all users when they are within the Openvia Mobility coverage area.

In addition to the deployment of the 5G network, NTT Data has reportedly been supporting Openvia Mobility in the documentation and validation of the project with the public agencies and road authorities of Virginia.