NTT DATA to Develop Third Data Center Campus in Berlin



NTT DATA announced this week that its Global Data Centers division will develop and operate its third data center campus in Berlin. This new 26.6-acre campus is part of NTT DATA's global expansion efforts and will provide a planned capacity of 96 MW of critical IT load across two data centers. The site is located 30 km west of Berlin, in the municipality of Brieselang, and NTT DATA said construction is expected to start in 2025.

NTT DATA's Expansion in Berlin

"Berlin is an important market in our growing portfolio and expansion plans," said NTT Global Data Centers. "This new development strengthens our presence and paves the way for further entry into Tier 2 markets, facilitating our sustained growth and leadership in the data center industry as we continue to meet our clients' needs."

Global Growth Strategy

NTT DATA currently operates 48 data centers in seven countries in EMEA, with more than 429 MW of critical IT load and 212 MW of planned expansion. This new development reportedly expands NTT DATA's market presence in Berlin, complementing its existing Berlin 1 and Berlin 2 campuses.

"Our focus remains on providing additional capacity by expanding our footprint in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets in Europe," said NTT Global Data Centers. "The expansion in Berlin leverages our previous successes in developing and operating data centers across continental Europe and the UK, and we look forward to building this new site in partnership with local authorities and stakeholders."

As reported by TelecomTalk, in February, the company announced the development of a new data center campus outside of Paris, comprised of approximately 35.5 acres and supporting a planned capacity of 84 MW of critical IT load across three data centers.