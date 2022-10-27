Maono Follows in YouTube’s Footsteps to Serve India’s Multi-format Creators and Artists

Maono, the Global Best Selling Internet Microphone Brand, participated in the InfoComm India 2022 Exhibition, which is well-known amongst the business community and has well-established itself as a go-to tradeshow.

Due to the excellent performance of its products with competitive prices, Maono got the attention of many local Indian users and distributors at the exhibition. The exhibits were all from Maono's flagship product lines, which included the wired Internet microphone series, podcast equipment bundle series, TikMic wireless microphone series, and so on.

Maono Wired Internet Microphones With Innovative App for Online Content Creators

At this exhibition, Maono’s new PD400X USB/XLR Dynamic Microphone and DM30 RGB Programmable Gaming USB Microphone ushered in their debut.

The mic utilises a custom dynamic capsule to make the sound quality brilliant. There’s a 3-in-1 digital knob on the body, and it is compatible with the Maono link app. The app enables users to control various functions and states of the microphone from a mobile device or a PC/Mac. Although the mic is specially designed for podcasting, it is also a great solution for live-streaming and gaming due to its excellent off-axis noise suppression performance.

Nowadays, the market of online gaming has become bigger and bigger, and this resulted in the rise of online game streamers. The DM30 has fully considered the needs of gaming users.

There’s also a 3-in-1 button on the body of the mic, which allows users to control the mic mute and adjust the mic gain and headphone volume. To enhance the immersive gaming experience, there’s also RGB lighting. And it is also compatible with the Maono Link app.

Maono Podcast Equipment Bundle Also for Live-streaming

Maono offers users podcast and live-streaming bundles to make their content creation journey easier and more fruitful. If you are looking for a podcast or live-streaming equipment bundle, you can check out the Maonocaster E2 Integrated Audio Production Studio Series.

The E2 comes with built-in high-quality preamps, which are compatible with professional mics and support one-key noise reduction. It can also achieve lossless output. 11 custom buttons are designed for personalized effects settings and unique streaming styles. And the two microphone jacks support two-person live streaming and podcasting.

Integrating multiple devices into a single device, Maonocaster E2 brings great convenience and helps users save a lot of time.

Maono TikMic Wireless Microphones for Vlogging & Interviewing

This series can keep a stable connection when recording so that users will not encounter the embarrassing situation of sudden recording interruption. There are various models under this series for users to choose from, for example, WM600 TikMic and WM821 TikMic.

The WM600 is more suitable for beginners and is designed in a lightweight and portable size. There are different models compatible with iOS devices and Android devices, providing a transmission range of 100m (328 ft). The WM821 is more suitable for professional users, compatible with cameras, mobile phones, and some other devices. It has an LED screen on its receiver to display information such as pairing status, mono/stereo mode, etc. And it is equipped with a charging case with a fully charged built-in battery, which allows the system to work for up to 20 consecutive hours. Powerful functions make them ideal choices for content creators who make short videos on YouTube Shorts, Facebook, Instagram, etc.

In this era of rapid development of the Internet and social media, Maono focuses on the needs of users for audio products in different usage scenarios and provides different solutions. Although it is a young brand, some of its products have become ‘Best Seller' on Amazon in multiple countries, and its products are sold well to 153 countries worldwide. Its vision is to be a global leading brand of Internet audio products that deliver a pleasant sound experience. We are looking forward to more surprises that Maono can bring to Indian users in the future.