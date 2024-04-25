UAE Unveils Roadmap for 6G Technology Advancement



The UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has launched an extensive strategy to spearhead research and studies into 6G technology. The initiative is a proactive response to the evolving International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), focusing on detailed technical specifications for the functionality and performance of mobile systems.

Proactive Strategy for 6G Research

Furthermore, it aims to address the evolving needs of society and the economic sector, bridging the gap between current communication services and future requirements, TDRA said, noting that the release of this roadmap aligns with the decisions made during the Radiocommunication Assembly 2023 (RA-23), hosted by the UAE in November 2023.

Anticipated Advancements and Applications

According to the plan, 6G is poised to introduce a suite of new capabilities, encompassing applications in artificial intelligence, network virtualization, sensing, and comprehensive coverage. Simultaneously, the existing capabilities of 5G will undergo enhancements, targeting improved efficiency in frequency spectrum utilization, connection density, and traffic management, the agency said.

Anticipated advancements in 6G technology include support for use cases such as digital transmission of human senses (sight, sound, taste, touch, and smell) worldwide, robotics, artificial intelligence, autonomous intelligent transportation systems, and transformative developments in healthcare such as remote surgery and diagnostics.

Roadmap and Launch Timeline

The roadmap outlines a timeline, with 6G services expected to launch in the UAE before 2030 following strategic collaborations and experiments. TDRA will play a key role in facilitating these experiments by providing the necessary frequencies and regulatory frameworks.

The Agency noted that in 2018, the UAE emerged as the fourth country globally to deploy 5G. As 5G continues to evolve and enhance its capabilities, the current plans include the ongoing development of the advanced 5G network (5.5G), with a targeted transition to 6G by 2030.