Reliance Jio Working on a 6G Core: Report

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is working on developing its own 6G core. It is worth noting that Jio has already developed its 5G core along with other network equipment that other telcos can also deploy for 4G and 5G. 6G will be the next leap in the world of wireless connectivity, and Jio has already started working on that.









According to an ET report, Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Jio Platforms Limited, said that Jio is already working on creating its own 6G core along with some key technology enablers for 6G communications. Bhatnagar was speaking at an industry event.

One of the highlights from the statements that Bhatnagar gave was that with 6G, the potential use cases are unlimited. As per him, Release 17 and Release 18 from the 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) will pave the way to make 5G advanced and 6G a reality.

Bhatnagar also talked about the indigenous technology that Jio has deployed for rolling out 5G. He said that the numbers that Jio has achieved at scale by deploying indigenous technology are proof that it can give the right quality services to customers. This also means that telcos and governments of other countries can also work with Jio to roll out 5G SA (standalone).

The commercial launch of 6G is expected to happen around 2029. While there's a lot of time for 2029 to arrive, many governments, tech and industry bodies have started working towards making 6G a reality. Reliance Jio's 6G core will enable the company to do what it has done with 5G. The telco would become more self-reliant when it comes to network core technology and in the mean time can develop more superior products in the 5G domain to offer to telcos across the world.