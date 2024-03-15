Three Must-Watch Criminal Drama Thrillers and Series on OTT Platforms

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Discover a curated selection of gripping criminal drama thrillers available for streaming on OTT platforms, promising intense storytelling and thrilling suspense.

Highlights

  • Bron/Broen: Danish and Swedish detectives with contrasting personalities must collaborate to solve cross-border murders.
  • Line Of Duty: An anti-corruption unit exposes police misconduct within their own ranks.
  • The Devil's Hour: A woman experiences strange occurrences every night at 3:33 AM, leading her to uncover a hidden truth.

In the vast sea of entertainment, thriller fans are constantly seeking riveting stories, interesting secrets, and heart-pounding tension. Here's a curated list of the three top criminal drama thrillers and series available on OTT platforms that will keep you on the edge of your seat:

Bron/Broen (The Bridge)

A lifeless body is discovered at the center of the Oresund Bridge, connecting Copenhagen, Denmark, and Malmo, Sweden. The odd situation forces the police forces of both cities to collaborate in their hunt for the murderer. This unusual alliance brings together the opposing personalities of Saga Noren and Martin Rohde. A Scandinavian masterpiece, Bron/Broen follows these detectives as they collaborate to solve a series of cross-border crimes. The unusual premise and dramatic interpersonal dynamics make this a must-see for thriller fans.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Line Of Duty

"Line Of Duty" looks into corruption inside the force through the eyes of AC-12, an anti-corruption team. With unpredictable story twists and high-stakes investigations, "Line of Duty" has become a thrilling favorite among thriller fans. This is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing criminal dramas to watch on OTT.
Where to watch: Netflix

The Devil’s Hour

"The Devil’s Hour" investigates the unexplained happenings that take place every night at 3:33 a.m., sometimes known as "the devil's hour." With an intriguing tale and a hint of the supernatural, this series keeps viewers guessing until the end.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Discover gripping narratives, intense character studies, and unexpected plot twists in these captivating series as you delve into the world of crime and investigation.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

