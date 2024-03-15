REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Ujjain District of Madhya Pradesh

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Airtel announced on Friday that the Ujjain district network enhancement project was undertaken across 1,087 villages covering a population of 1.35 million rural residents.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel deploys additional sites to densify its network in Ujjain district.
  • Rural residents across 1,087 villages will benefit from improved connectivity.
  • Airtel aims to expand network coverage across 60,000 villages in India by 2024.

REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Ujjain District of Madhya Pradesh
Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh to densify its network. Airtel announced on Friday that the Ujjain district network enhancement project was undertaken across 1,087 villages covering a population of 1.35 million rural residents.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Alappuzha District of Kerala




Airtel Network Densification in Ujjain

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Mahidpur, Khacharod, Ghatiya, Ujjain, Badnagar, Tarana, and Nagda under Ujjain district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. The network expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural Ujjain.

Rural Network Coverage

According to TelecomTalk, this network densification in Ujjain follows earlier announcements of Airtel enhancing its network footprint in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh under its rural enhancement project. Airtel aims to expand its network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024 under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP).

The project covers coverage expansion across Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain, Indore, Ratlam, Neemuch, Dhar, Shajapur, Agar, Jhabua, Dewas, and Bhopal. Airtel mentioned that it has already augmented its network coverage across 5,000 villages, covering the entire state.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Mandsaur District of Madhya Pradesh

Airtel Network Coverage

Furthermore, Airtel has enhanced its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities with the aim of increasing network capacity and extending services to rural and unconnected areas.

According to Airtel, its network umbrella in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

