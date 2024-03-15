Motorola Expected to Bring Moto Edge 50 to India on April 3: Report

Moto Edge 50 will likely launch in different variants. There is a very high chance that the market would also witness a Moto Edge 50 Pro. The device is expected to pack a 4500mAh battery with support for up to 125W fast charging (wired) and 50W wireless charging.

  • Motorola is expected to launch a new smartphone called Moto Edge 50 in India soon.
  • The device is expected to go official on April 3, 2024.
  • Following the success of Moto Edge 40 in India, it is very obvious that at some point Motorola will also bring the Edge 50 to the market. 

Motorola is expected to launch a new smartphone called Moto Edge 50 in India soon. According to the online reports, the device is expected to go official on April 3, 2024. Following the success of Moto Edge 40 in India, it is very obvious that at some point Motorola will also bring the Edge 50 to the market.




The reason why many are anticipating the new device from Motorola to be the Moto Edge 50 is that it has been spotted on various certification platforms like IMEI, FCC, BIS and TDRA. As per MySmartPrice, Motorola might launch the device not only in India but also in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and other international markets.

So far, Motorola has already launched several new devices for the Indian market in the G series. It started with the Moto G34 5G followed by Moto G24 Power and Moto G04. All the devices are budget phones and you can check out their reviews on our YouTube channel (link below).

Watch: Moto G34 Review

Moto Edge 50 will likely launch in different variants. There is a very high chance that the market would also witness a Moto Edge 50 Pro. The device is expected to pack a 4500mAh battery with support for up to 125W fast charging (wired) and 50W wireless charging. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is likely going to feature a curved screen display.

Motorola Edge 40 is still available in India starting at Rs 26,999 only for the 8GB+256GB variant. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. There's also a dual-camera setup on the rear (50MP+13MP) and a single 32MP sensor at the front. In the battery department, the device comes with a 4400mAh battery and is also rated IP68.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

