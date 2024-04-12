Apple Sending Alerts to iPhone Users for State-Sponsored Pegasus Attacks

Apple, a technology major, is sending iPhone users alerts when their devices are compromised with spyware. Posts on Reddit show that Apple is alerting users for attacks from state-sponsored attackers. In the alert, Apple is telling the users that they are being targeted probably because of who they are and what they do. Through this spyware, which is Pegasus, attackers may be able to remotely access sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and the microphone of the user's iPhone.









Read More - 1.1 Crore Requests Recorded in India to Port SIM in February 2024

Apple is suggesting users update their iPhones to the latest software version iOS 16.6 if they are attacked. Further, Apple has asked users to activate the Lockdown Mode from the settings app. Not everyone will be attacked, because they cost millions of dollars, and thus only people of extreme interest will be targeted. But the attacks, are nonetheless, global in nature, and Apple is sending alerts to consumers in 150 countries.

If you are an iPhone user and receive an email from threat-notifications@apple.com, then do not ignore that email. Check if it is an alert from the company for mercenary spyware. State-sponsored attacks have become very common, especially against journalists or social media influencers who are politically inclined.

Read More - Moto G64 5G Launch Date Confirmed for India: Details

It is a good practice, in general, to keep the iPhone updated to the latest software version. It ensures that your iPhone is secure, but also helps you experience the best of an iPhone. Pegasus is a spyware which has been used before to target people such as journalists to understand what they are planning well in advance. It can lead to a loss of crucial and private data for the consumers. Apple can likely not do anything to remove the spyware at the moment from your iPhone, thus, the company is sending alerts.