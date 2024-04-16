Moto G64 5G Launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Moto G64 5G is powered by the world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC. It has a 6000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Highlights

  • Motorola has launched a new smartphone, Moto G64 5G in India.
  • Moto G34 5G, Moto G04, and Moto G24 Power are the three devices that Motorola launched in the G series in 2024 in the Indian market.
  • The Moto G64 5G will be available in two memory variants in India – 8GB+128GB for Rs 14,999 and 12GB+256GB for Rs 16,999.

Follow Us

moto g64 5g launched in india price

Motorola has launched a new smartphone, Moto G64 5G in India. It is yet another affordable smartphone from the company in its Moto G series, which saw multiple new devices launching this year. Moto G34 5G, Moto G04, and Moto G24 Power are the three devices that Motorola launched in the G series in 2024 in the Indian market. There was also the Moto Edge 50 Pro, but it is a slightly more premium product than what you get in the G series. Let’s check out the price, offers, and specifications of the Moto G64 5G in India.




Read More - Moto Edge 50 Pro Launched in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, See Other Details

Moto G64 5G Price in India: Also Check Offers

The Moto G64 5G will be available in two memory variants in India – 8GB+128GB for Rs 14,999 and 12GB+256GB for Rs 16,999.

Using the HDFC Bank cards, consumers can get up to Rs 1,100 off. It will be available on Motorola.in and leading retail stores in the country.

Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launched in India: Get Every Detail Here

Moto G64 5G Specifications in India: Offers

The Moto G64 5G is powered by the world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC. It has a 6000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary OIS camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with a 16MP selfie camera.

Read More - Realme 12x Donning MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Launched in India

The device comes with support for 14 5G VoNR bands. The battery of the smartphone can support 33W fast charging. There’s a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It will also run on Android 14 out of the box. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the side of the body, and for additional security, there’s also Moto Secure installed on the phone.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

very pathetic situation of BSNL.Thank you very much for reveling the truth.please don't think about suicide.your and your family members…

BSNL's Operating Profits Signal a Positve Future

TheAndroidFreak :

mmwave is distant technology is yet to get on Indian mobiles. So Jio won't rush out to deploy it. Maybe…

Let’s Talk: BSNL’s Delays in Launching 4G is Leading to…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Samsung has overtaken apple in smartphone segment because of their low budget and mid budget range smartphones. Samsung has vast…

Samsung Overtakes Apple to Become World’s Largest Smartphone Vendor

TheAndroidFreak :

Whatever you said in first paragraph, I completely agree. But things will soon change. Again, Vi don't need 5G, atleast…

Let’s Talk: BSNL’s Delays in Launching 4G is Leading to…

TheAndroidFreak :

Since 2020, BSNL has band 8 liberised form. They can deploy 4G on that band as well. BSNL has 6.2Mhz…

Let’s Talk: BSNL’s Delays in Launching 4G is Leading to…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments