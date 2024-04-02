Realme 12x Donning MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Launched in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Highlights

  • Realme has launched the Realme 12x in India.
  • The device boasts impressive specifications for the price range it is in.
  • One highlight of this device is that it is 5G capable.

Realme has launched the Realme 12x in India. The device boasts impressive specifications for the price range it is in. One highlight of this device is that it is 5G capable. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 SoC and looking at its price, it will compete directly with the affordable 5G offerings of Motorola, Lava, Xiaomi, and Samsung. There are many things to like about the Realme 12x 5G on paper. Let's check out its price and specifications in the details below.




Realme 12x 5G Price in India

Realme 12x 5G was just announced in the country, and it will be available in three memory variants for the customers - 4GB+128GB for Rs 11,999; 6GB+128GB for Rs 13,499 and 8GB+128GB for Rs 14,999. There's minimal difference between the pricing of the three variants, to create a decoy effect, meaning the company wants to push the consumers for the Rs 14,999 variant.

The device will be available from April 5 on Flipkart and Realme Online Store. It will be available in two colour variants - Twilight Purple and Woodland Green.

Realme 12x 5G Specifications in India

The Realme 12x 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device packs MediaTek Dimensity 6100 SoC under the hood, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 14 out of the box (Realme UI 5.0).

There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor on the front. The Realme 12x 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging and is IP54 rated (water and dust resistant).

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

