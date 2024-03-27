POCO C61 Launched in India Powered by MediaTek Helio G36 SoC

POCO C61 has finally launched in India. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. It is an old, but powerful chip. The device looks like a rebranded Redmi A3. It has a large battery, an AI-backed camera, and a large screen with HD+ resolution. POCO C61 will compete against the likes of Moto G04 and Lava 02, both of which are recent launches and available in the market now at the same price range. The POCO C61 has not gone on sale yet but will be available in a few days. Check all the details below.









Read More - iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Come with on-Device AI Performance

POCO C61 Price in India

POCO C61 is available in two memory variants in India - 4GB+64GB for Rs 6,999 and 6GB+128GB for Rs 7,999. The device will go on sale from March 28, 2024, at 12 PM IST via Flipkart. The phone will be available in 3 colour options - Ethereal Black, Mystical Green, and Diamond Dust Black. Let's take a look at the specifications.

Read More - Lava Launches O2, a Super Affordable Phone with 8GB of RAM and More

POCO C61 Specifications in India

The POCO C61 features a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD screen with support for 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It will also come with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The MediaTek Helio G36 SoC powers the device and is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of MCC 5.1 onboard storage. It will run on Android 14 out of the box.

The AI-backed dual-rear camera unit is equipped on the device with an 8MP primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor alongside an LED flash unit. There's a 5MP sensor on the front. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It supports 4G and has dual-SIM slots along with a USB Type-C port for charging or transferring data through a cable.

For additional security, there's a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side.