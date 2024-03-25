iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Come with on-Device AI Performance

iPhone 16 Pro series will be powered by the A18 Pro chip (if Apple continues to keep the "Pro" branding for its new chips, otherwise, it will be A18). The A18 Pro will not just enhance the capabilities of the device to handle regular and complex computing tasks, but it will also bring on-device AI to the iPhone. AI (artificial intelligence) is the buzzword in 2024. Whether you want it or not, the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are not going to back out of going all-in on AI.









If we were to believe Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research, Apple is planning to bring on-device AI to the A18 Pro chip. The A18 Pro chip will reportedly feature a larger die area than the current A17 Pro. Apple is likely looking to include more transistors and specialised components, and this would help the company in bringing more AI capabilities to the chip.

Well, we hope that the company is also working on a bigger cooling system and not just a larger chip after the heating issues that still occur on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Google and Samsung have already gone aggressive with AI on their phones. With future launches, more advanced AI capabilities will arrive on our smartphones, and Apple is not going to take a backseat here. It will be interesting to see how Apple looks at AI and what unique or new features it will introduce on the iPhones.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in September 2024 (following the trend of all the previous launches), and there will likely be four phones - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. There are rumours that Apple will introduce a fresh design change with the iPhone 16 series.