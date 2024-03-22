Lava Launches O2, a Super Affordable Phone with 8GB of RAM and More

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Lava, an Indian smartphone maker, has just launched a new affordable phone called O2.
  • It is the latest entry from the company in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment.
lava launches o2 a super affordable phone

Lava, an Indian smartphone maker, has just launched a new affordable phone called O2. It is the latest entry from the company in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment and will feature decent specifications such as 8GB of RAM, a punch-hole display, a 50MP dual-camera setup at the rear, and more. Before we jump into the specifications, it is worth taking note that this phone will get 2 years of security updates from the company and will run on Android 13 out of the box. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications.




Lava O2 Price in India

Lava O2 will be available for customers in India starting March 27, 2024. It will be available via Amazon and Lava E-Store. It will start at Rs 7,999 only and will compete with the likes of Moto g04, which too launched recently in the market. The device will be available in three colours - Imperial Green, Majestic Purple, and Royal Gold.

There's also 'FREE SERVICE AT HOME' provided after the purchase of this device to help the customer have a smooth journey with the device.

Lava O2 Specifications in India

Lava O2 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display with support for HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T616 octa-core processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. There's a dual-camera setup at the rear headlined by a 50MP sensor and an 8MP front sensor.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. There's a Type-C port at the bottom. From the design perspective, it has a very premium look with a glass finish at the back and the sides are flat. The power button on the side also has a fingerprint sensor for additional security. The power button as well as volume rockers are on the right only.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

