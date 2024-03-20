Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specs Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Motorola Edge 50 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch screen with support for 1.5K resolution. It will be a curved pOLED display with a punch-hole cutout at the top center and the screen will support 144Hz refresh rate.

Highlights

  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro is soon going to be launched in India.
  • The smartphone is going to be announced on April 3, 2024.
  • Motorola has confirmed some of the key specifications of the device ahead of its launch.

Follow Us

motorola edge 50 pro specs confirmed ahead

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is soon going to be launched in India. The smartphone is going to be announced on April 3, 2024. Motorola has confirmed some of the key specifications of the device ahead of its launch. Not just the chipset, but even the camera and the display specs are confirmed as they are visible on the Flipkart microsite. While it will be a semi-premium or a mid-range smartphone, the device will feature some amazing specifications, carrying on with the legacy of the Motorola Edge 40 series. Let's take a look at the specifications which have been confirmed.




Read More - OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Now Available in India, Details Here

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specifications: Confirmed Before Launch

Motorola Edge 50 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch screen with support for 1.5K resolution. It will be a curved pOLED display with a punch-hole cutout at the top center and the screen will support 144Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness of Motorola Edge 50 Pro is 2000nits and it will support HDR10+, and a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The device will also come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the Flipkart microsite confirms that the display is Pantone Validated with realistic colours and accurate skin tones.

Read More - Motorola Expected to Bring Moto Edge 50 to India on April 3: Report

Further, Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be the first phone in the world that will come with Pantone Validated camera system. What it basically means is that the camera of the phone will be able to deliver realistic colours and skin tones in the captured images. There will be a 50MP main sensor at the rear and the device will sport AI-features such as autofocus tracking, adaptive stabilisation, tilt mode, and more.

Motorola has also integrated generative AI on the device to let users create their unique wallpapers. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and be available in three colours - Black, Violet, and a Faux Leather variant.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Just checked.. My average data consumption is 4-5 GB per day. Since I am watching everything in full HD.

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

Faraz :

Exactly.. Even if they put limit, it should have been like 80 or 100 Mbps. Like for Jio it's around…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's capped/empty network. It's of no use. With 3CA on, you are getting just 40-50Mbps, it makes no sense.

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

shivraj roy :

Vi's network is really good in Mumbai as of 16th March 2024

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Faraz :

They don't play Fair game.. Vi is better in offering more data ( though their network not so good in…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments