OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Now Available in India, Details Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact is priced at Rs 49,999 and it will be available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and select OnePlus Experience Stores. With a OneCard, customers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact is now available in India.
  • The device was introduced at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2024 and is designed for users who love to multi-task and game on their phones.
  • OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact has gone on sale from today, i.e., March 19, 2024.

Follow Us

oneplus 12r genshin impact now available in

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact is now available in India. The device was introduced at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2024 and is designed for users who love to multi-task and game on their phones. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact has gone on sale from today, i.e., March 19, 2024. While it packs absolutely everything a regular OnePlus 12R comes with, there's more that you can get with this device. Let's go through the details to understand what makes the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact a device that's worth your money.




Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Launching on April 1

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Price

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact is priced at Rs 49,999 and it will be available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and select OnePlus Experience Stores. With a OneCard, customers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000. There are Jio benefits as well that will give users a benefit of Rs 150 per month for 15 months (totalling to a benefit of Rs 2250).

Read More - Motorola Expected to Bring Moto Edge 50 to India on April 3: Report

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Specifications

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact comes in an Electro Violet colourway. The Electro Etching technique has been used on the frame of the device to add an exquisite touch, allowing the name 'Keqing' to shimmer in the light.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition supports stunning HDR graphics with realistic lighting effects, heightened by the phone's 1.5k 1-120 Hz ProXDR display. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for great visuals.

To ensure that the gamers get the best experience, the device comes with support for 1000Hz touch repsonse rate. It runs on Android 14 out of the box, and comes with all the other specifications that the regular OnePlus 12R has. Users interested in the phone should get it as there's always limited stock for the special edition OnePlus phones.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Exactly.. Even if they put limit, it should have been like 80 or 100 Mbps. Like for Jio it's around…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's capped/empty network. It's of no use. With 3CA on, you are getting just 40-50Mbps, it makes no sense.

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

shivraj roy :

Vi's network is really good in Mumbai as of 16th March 2024

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Faraz :

They don't play Fair game.. Vi is better in offering more data ( though their network not so good in…

Airtel Offering 10GB of Bonus Data on Recharges Above Rs…

Rupesh :

Only 3500? These 5 states combined have 51744 towers. Means less than 5% per state. BSNL will never get level…

BSNL Installs 3,500 4G Towers Across 5 North Indian States:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments