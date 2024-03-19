OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Now Available in India, Details Here

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact is now available in India. The device was introduced at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2024 and is designed for users who love to multi-task and game on their phones. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact has gone on sale from today, i.e., March 19, 2024. While it packs absolutely everything a regular OnePlus 12R comes with, there's more that you can get with this device. Let's go through the details to understand what makes the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact a device that's worth your money.









OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Price

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact is priced at Rs 49,999 and it will be available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and select OnePlus Experience Stores. With a OneCard, customers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000. There are Jio benefits as well that will give users a benefit of Rs 150 per month for 15 months (totalling to a benefit of Rs 2250).

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Specifications

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact comes in an Electro Violet colourway. The Electro Etching technique has been used on the frame of the device to add an exquisite touch, allowing the name 'Keqing' to shimmer in the light.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition supports stunning HDR graphics with realistic lighting effects, heightened by the phone's 1.5k 1-120 Hz ProXDR display. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for great visuals.

To ensure that the gamers get the best experience, the device comes with support for 1000Hz touch repsonse rate. It runs on Android 14 out of the box, and comes with all the other specifications that the regular OnePlus 12R has. Users interested in the phone should get it as there's always limited stock for the special edition OnePlus phones.