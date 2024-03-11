OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Launching on April 1

OnePlus is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone in India, and this time it is a Nord series device. Taking on the success of the OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus is all set to bring the OnePlus Nord CE 4 to India. The launch has been confirmed for April 1, 2024, at 6:30 PM. The device should be the most affordable new smartphone from OnePlus in 2024. While OnePlus has not given every detail about the device, the brand has showcased how it will look and confirmed the processor of the phone. Here's what you should know about the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G.









OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, What You Should Know

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is confirmed to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. It is the latest processor in the Snapdragon 7 Gen series and it enhances CPU performance by 15%, GPU performance by 50%, and increases power saving capabilities by 20% compared to the previous generation chip.

But what looks cool about the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G is its design. We can see a design refresh and this time, OnePlus is going back to its original OnePlus Nord (the one that launched in 2020) look.

The company has confirmed that it will launch in two colour variants - Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. The Celadon Marble has premium and elegant texture-based designs inspired by the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE 3 contributed to the growth of smartphone shipments (13% YoY) for OnePlus. The Nord CE 4 5G is likely going to add fuel to that fire with a likely better camera system, OxygenOS 14, and a fresh design. In the coming days, more details about the device will be out soon.

The device will likely fall in the price range of Rs 20000 to Rs 27000 for all its variants.