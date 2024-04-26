JioCinema Launches New Premium Plans Starting at Rs 29

Viacom18-owned OTT (over-the-top) platform JioCinema has launched new premium tier plans. With the launch of these new plans, Viacom18 is targeting a larger paid subscriber base. Currently, users can stream popular cricket tournaments such as the IPL (Indian Premier League), and the domestic Indian cricket team matches along with much more content for free inside JioCinema. With the Premium subscription, users can view movie titles such as Oppenheimer, Barbie, and more.









Also Read: Reliance Jio Posts Rs 5583 Crore Net Profit in Q4 FY24

JioCinema Premium Plans Newly Announced Detailed

The JioCinema Premium subscription for individuals will be available for Rs 29 per month. It will give users an ad-free experience and access to content in up to 4K quality along with offline viewing experience. The same plan is also available for families, where users can watch content in four different devices at the same time. It will be available for Rs 89 per month.

The current JioCinema Premium users will enjoy the benefits of the family plan at no additional cost. This is basically a price cut for JioCinema Premium. The JioCinema Premium was earlier available for Rs 1499 per year and Rs 149 per month. But now, there's a single device plan for Rs 29 and a family plan for Rs 89 per month.

Also Read: Dish TV Launches Dish TV Smart+, Offering Both TV and OTT Apps

This pricing is very competitive to that of the pricing of other OTT platforms. This move will certainly help the platform add more users in the near future. JioCinema has seen record digital viewership because of offering free IPL. However, it has yet to become as large as other OTT players such as SonyLIV, and more.

The new plans are now available for customers throughout the country on the platform of JioCinema. It will be interesting to see how this pans out for the company in the coming future.