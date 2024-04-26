JioCinema Launches New Premium Plans Starting at Rs 29

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The JioCinema Premium subscription for individuals will be available for Rs 29 per month. It will give users an ad-free experience and access to content in up to 4K quality along with offline viewing experience.

Highlights

  • Ad-free streaming and 4K quality content.
  • Offline viewing for on-the-go entertainment.
  • Family plan option for simultaneous streaming on multiple devices.

Follow Us

JioCinema Launches New Premium Plans Starting at Rs 29

Viacom18-owned OTT (over-the-top) platform JioCinema has launched new premium tier plans. With the launch of these new plans, Viacom18 is targeting a larger paid subscriber base. Currently, users can stream popular cricket tournaments such as the IPL (Indian Premier League), and the domestic Indian cricket team matches along with much more content for free inside JioCinema. With the Premium subscription, users can view movie titles such as Oppenheimer, Barbie, and more.




Also Read: Reliance Jio Posts Rs 5583 Crore Net Profit in Q4 FY24

JioCinema Premium Plans Newly Announced Detailed

The JioCinema Premium subscription for individuals will be available for Rs 29 per month. It will give users an ad-free experience and access to content in up to 4K quality along with offline viewing experience. The same plan is also available for families, where users can watch content in four different devices at the same time. It will be available for Rs 89 per month.

The current JioCinema Premium users will enjoy the benefits of the family plan at no additional cost. This is basically a price cut for JioCinema Premium. The JioCinema Premium was earlier available for Rs 1499 per year and Rs 149 per month. But now, there's a single device plan for Rs 29 and a family plan for Rs 89 per month.

Also Read: Dish TV Launches Dish TV Smart+, Offering Both TV and OTT Apps

This pricing is very competitive to that of the pricing of other OTT platforms. This move will certainly help the platform add more users in the near future. JioCinema has seen record digital viewership because of offering free IPL. However, it has yet to become as large as other OTT players such as SonyLIV, and more.

The new plans are now available for customers throughout the country on the platform of JioCinema. It will be interesting to see how this pans out for the company in the coming future.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

What kind of logic is this? Band 28 is exclusively used for coverage and not for speeds. They have mmwave…

Reliance Jio Posts Rs 5583 Crore Net Profit in Q4…

TheAndroidFreak :

Band 28 is just for VoNR and coverage. There is no other usage. Inside home, 20-50Mbps on an average. ARPU…

Reliance Jio Posts Rs 5583 Crore Net Profit in Q4…

TheAndroidFreak :

This is not going to happen. Vi is empty network everywhere now. 33 crore to less than 20 crore within…

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

bharat khanna :

where are the plans?no details , whats new whats changed?

Airtel Introduces Affordable International Roaming Packs for Seamless Travel Connectivity

Jobins :

Vi should decrease the tariff somewhere near to Jio's. So it can grab users from Airtel and Jio.

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments