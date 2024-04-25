Dish TV Launches Dish TV Smart+, Offering Both TV and OTT Apps



Dish TV has announced the launch of Dish TV Smart+, which gives customers access to both TV and OTT content on any screen at no additional cost. In an update on its website, Dish TV said, "Access both TV and OTT apps with your current Dish TV Monthly recharge pack."

Dish TV Smart+: Access to TV and OTT Content

With the Dish TV Smart service, all Dish TV and D2H customers, including new and existing subscribers, can enjoy access to OTT apps along with their chosen TV subscription package, provided the pack value is greater than or equal to Rs 200. Upon recharging, customers can claim their complimentary benefits to start enjoying OTT apps on the Watcho platform.









The Dish TV Smart+ service ecosystem enables entertainment on any screen, anytime via Watcho - the OTT Super app, smart devices including set-top boxes, and smart Android STBs.

Claiming Complimentary Benefits

As TelecomTalk noticed, the company (Dish TV) is already sending push notifications, and in-app notifications for existing users to claim the OTT benefits on valid recharge packs. The in-app notifications for eligible customers read: "Congratulations! You are eligible for DishTV Smart+ service powered by Watcho." Customers can click on the "Claim Now" button and enjoy the benefits.

Selection of OTT Apps

While the DishTV Pack comes with bundled TV channels, the Watcho DishTV Smart+ Pack comes bundled with 6 OTT apps, with 5 apps in the base plan plus customers can select 1 app of choice.

The 5 base apps include Watcho exclusives, Hungama, ShortsTV, Fancode FC, and Sanskar. While customers can choose 1 more app from a selection including Chaupal, Disney+Hotstar, ETV Win, Hoichoi, Lions Gate Play, Shemaroo Me, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Manorama Max, Raj Digital, Stage, Tarang Plus, Namma Flix, and Sun NXT.

This offering from Dish TV provides convenience, and flexibility while offering enhanced entertainment options to customers to tailor their viewing experience.