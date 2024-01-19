Dish TV is Offering OTT + Linear TV Channel Packs

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Dish TV is offering channel packs bundled with OTT content starting at only Rs 192. But this won't bring you any HD channels and the total channels included are only 31. But the OTT apps bundled are 11 under the platform of Watcho.

Highlights

  • Dish TV, a major Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider in India, is offering customers plans that bundle both OTT (over-the-top) and linear TV channel packs.
  • The OTT content is provided by Watcho, an in-house entertainment platform of Dish TV.
  • Customers can choose from channel packs that are aimed at different languages such as Hindi, Bangla, Odiya, Marathi, and Gujarati.

Follow Us

dish tv is offering ott linear tv

Dish TV, a major Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider in India, is offering customers plans that bundle both OTT (over-the-top) and linear TV channel packs. The OTT content is provided by Watcho, an in-house entertainment platform of Dish TV. Customers can choose from channel packs that are aimed at different languages such as Hindi, Bangla, Odiya, Marathi, and Gujarati. The best thing is that these channel packs are not very expensive.




Read More - Tata Play Becomes First to Onboard 100 HD Channels

Dish TV OTT Bundled Channel Packs Start at Just Rs 192

Dish TV is offering channel packs bundled with OTT content starting at only Rs 192. But this won't bring you any HD channels and the total channels included are only 31. But the OTT apps bundled are 11 under the platform of Watcho. You can watch content from Watcho on your computer, TV, smartphone, or tablet.

The 11 OTT benefits that are bundled are AaoNXT, Chaupal, FanCode, HoiChoi, Hungama, Sanskar, Shorts TV, Stage, Tarang Plus, Watcho and ZEE5. You can check out and buy any of the channel packs that you like from the official website of Dish TV or its mobile app available for both Android and iOS.

Read More - d2h Stream: an Android Box From d2h, Check Price and Features

On its website, Dish TV says, "Watch TV channels using your Dish TV box and access subscribed OTT apps on the Watcho app or website."

The channel pack as well as the Watcho subscription is only available for 30 days once the user makes the payment. Dish TV says that the Watcho OTT packs are only available for individual billable subscribers, not for mult-TV. Customers who are trying to make use of the pay-later service for the Watcho OTT pack won't be able to do so.

There is also a lock-in period of 30 days once the customer subscribes to Watcho OTT packs. In case the customer wants to opt out of the service or change the pack, he/she may do so before the next due date.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rohit :

I'm getting VI 4G faster then airtel 5G. Jio and airtel 4g/5g is very bad indoor coverage in my area.…

Vi Doesn't Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil…

Rupesh :

So it tells, when you are countered with facts, you lose sanity? Educated people counter with facts not just lame…

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

PARAG SHAH :

Your response shows your education, knowledge, mathematics and perception of great stature... Keep it up.

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

rahul_yadav :

Air Fiber is ideal where traditional wired fiber is unavailable or ISP service is poor. Though wired fiber is generally…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

rahul_yadav :

Jio is already implement this they are Not giving Jio Air Fiber convection where is Jio Fiber (Wired) is available.

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments