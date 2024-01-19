Dish TV is Offering OTT + Linear TV Channel Packs

Dish TV, a major Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider in India, is offering customers plans that bundle both OTT (over-the-top) and linear TV channel packs. The OTT content is provided by Watcho, an in-house entertainment platform of Dish TV. Customers can choose from channel packs that are aimed at different languages such as Hindi, Bangla, Odiya, Marathi, and Gujarati. The best thing is that these channel packs are not very expensive.









Dish TV OTT Bundled Channel Packs Start at Just Rs 192

Dish TV is offering channel packs bundled with OTT content starting at only Rs 192. But this won't bring you any HD channels and the total channels included are only 31. But the OTT apps bundled are 11 under the platform of Watcho. You can watch content from Watcho on your computer, TV, smartphone, or tablet.

The 11 OTT benefits that are bundled are AaoNXT, Chaupal, FanCode, HoiChoi, Hungama, Sanskar, Shorts TV, Stage, Tarang Plus, Watcho and ZEE5. You can check out and buy any of the channel packs that you like from the official website of Dish TV or its mobile app available for both Android and iOS.

On its website, Dish TV says, "Watch TV channels using your Dish TV box and access subscribed OTT apps on the Watcho app or website."

The channel pack as well as the Watcho subscription is only available for 30 days once the user makes the payment. Dish TV says that the Watcho OTT packs are only available for individual billable subscribers, not for mult-TV. Customers who are trying to make use of the pay-later service for the Watcho OTT pack won't be able to do so.

There is also a lock-in period of 30 days once the customer subscribes to Watcho OTT packs. In case the customer wants to opt out of the service or change the pack, he/she may do so before the next due date.