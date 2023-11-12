d2h Stream: an Android Box From d2h, Check Price and Features

d2h, one of the largest DTH (Direct-to-Home) operators in India, has an Android Set-Top Box (STB) on offer called d2h Stream. It is a decent Android Box for anyone looking to convert their old TVs into smart ones. There are also offerings from Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play. But today, our focus will be entirely on the offering from d2h. The d2h Stream box has been in the market for a very long time and is already present in many Indian homes. Let's check out its price and features.









d2h Stream Price in India

The d2h Stream is priced at Rs 2199. Note that the price here doesn't necessarily include the installation charges. You will have to pay extra for that. Also, for the activation of the STB, you need to recharge with a DTH pack from the company. To keep the STB active, you need to continuously recharge with a DTH pack from d2h. The Android Box from d2h is present for customers throughout the country. You can order it online or reach out to the company's nearest retailer.

Let's check out its features and specifications.

d2h Stream Specifications/Features

The d2h Stream will enable to you access several Android apps directly on your TV. It also means that you will be able to watch OTT (over-the-top) content on your big screen if you have an active internet connection. Note that OTT subscriptions need to be purchased separately by the user. There's an inbuilt Chromecast in the STB that will allow you to mirror your smartphone directly on the TV.

Then, due to the presence of Google Assistant, the content discovery process because very easy as now you can give commands through voice. With this STB, users can also set reminders and record their favourite TV shows at their convenience. Users can also build different profiles to have a more personalised experience.