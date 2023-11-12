Top 6 Web Series to Watch This Weekend on OTT in November 2023



Discover the latest buzz in entertainment with this selection of web series available on OTT platforms this week in November. This piece highlights a broad roster, providing a glimpse into the scripts, casts, and genres that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats - from intriguing mysteries to compelling comedies. Stay up to date and prepare to be immersed in the newest tales taking center stage this month.

This list features web series available on OTT platforms this week in November:

The Winter King

The Winter King is a British historical fiction series based on Bernard Cornwell's The Warlord Chronicles. The series reimagines the Arthurian legend set in post-Roman Dark Age Britain. When the warrior Arthur is exiled and Merlin vanishes, the Saxons conquer the realm, leaving a child monarch on the throne defenseless.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: November 6, 2023

Rainbow Rishta

Rainbow Rishta is a Hindi romantic drama directed by Jaydeep Sarkar and co-written by Hridaye Nagpal and Shubhra Chaterjee. The show covers the lives of four LGBTQ couples, exploring four love tales, ranging from dating a transwoman to the challenges of a lesbian marriage.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 7, 2023

The Santa Clauses Season 2

The Santa Clauses is an American Christmas comedy series created by Jack Burditt, based on The Santa Clause film series. Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Austin Kane, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, and others star in the series. Recognizing that he cannot continue to be Santa Claus, Scott Calvin, a former businessman and the first human to do so, sets out to find a replacement. The crux is how he discovers the deserving one before losing all of his magical talents.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: November 8, 2023

Vigilante

Vigilante is a Korean action thriller series directed by Choi Jeong-yeol and starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Yoo Ji-tae, Lee Joon-hyuk, and others. It is based on a webtoon of the same name. The plot revolves around a police academy cadet. In the morning, the protagonist is an honest cop, but at night, he disguises himself as a Vigilante to hunt down lawbreakers.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: November 8, 2023

Akuma Kun

Akuma Kun is a new sci-fi thriller anime series about a youngster raised by a demon. As paranormal investigators, he and his half-human colleague, Mephisto III, solve several crimes and mysteries.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 9, 2023

Label

Label is a Tamil action drama series directed by Arunraja Kamaraj and featuring Jai, Tanya Hope, and Mahendran in main roles. The plot revolves around an advocate attempting to establish a reputable identity in society. However, the persona assigned to him impedes his development.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: November 10, 2023