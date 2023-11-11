Five Exciting Korean Dramas Streaming in November 2023



K-Drama lovers can look forward to the release of highly anticipated Korean dramas in November 2023. From romantic comedies to historical dramas, this month promises a varied spectrum of genres and subjects that will captivate audiences. Let's take a closer look at the Korean dramas available for streaming in November 2023.

Moon In The Day

'Moon In The Day' is one of the most anticipated fantasy K-dramas set to be released in November 2023, based on the webtoon 'The Moon that Rises in the Day' by the highly popular Hye Yoom. With its exquisite blend of romance and history, this drama is bound to evoke intense emotions. It revolves around a woman unable to recall her previous incarnations and a man for whom time has stopped.

'Moon In The Day' is available for streaming in limited regions on Rakuten Viki and Viu.

Daily Dose of Sunshine

The main characters in 'Daily Dose of Sunshine' are portrayed by Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Dong-yoon, and Lee Jung-eun. Based on Lee Ra-ha's Kakao webtoon of the same name, the story follows a compassionate psychiatric nurse who, against all odds, becomes a beacon of hope for her patients.

'Daily Dose of Sunshine' was available for streaming on Netflix from November 3, 2023.

Vigilante

'Vigilante,' one of the most anticipated dramas of 2023, stars South Korea's popular actor Nam Joo-hyuk, alongside Yoo Ji-tae, Lee Joon-hyuk, and Kim So-jin. 'Vigilante' is based on Kim Gyu-sam's Naver webtoon of the same name. This action-thriller K-drama follows a determined police academy student who, after noticing issues in the judicial system, decides to disguise himself as a criminal and seek retribution.

'Vigilante' was available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 8, 2023.

My Demon

'My Demon' is a romantic comedy starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung. Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating their chemistry in the drama. The story revolves around Jung Gu-won (Song Kang), a demon who temporarily loses his powers and abilities, and Do Do-hee (Kim Yoo-jung), the heiress of a conglomerate. Their joy is short-lived, but their loss eventually causes widespread upheaval. The drama is highly anticipated not only due to its excellent cast but also because of its compelling narrative.

'My Demon' will be available on Netflix on November 24, 2023.

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract

'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract' is a Korean romantic fantasy drama starring Lee Se-young, Bae In-hyuk, Joo Hyun-young, and Yoo Seon-ho. Park Yeon-woo (Lee Se-young), a Confucian Joseon woman, is transported 200 years into the future to the present after being pushed into a well by an unknown assailant. She finds herself stuck in another age and struggles to find her way back home. Then she meets Kang Tae-ha (Bae In-hyuk), who resembles her recently deceased husband. It will be intriguing to see how this drama unfolds for both of them.

The release date for 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract' has yet to be revealed, but it will be in November 2023.