Reliance Jio's 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service is now available in 115 cities in India. The telco started with 8 cities on September 19, 2023. In a short span, it has expanded services to over 115 cities in multiple states. The Jio AirFiber service has two types of plans - AirFiber and AirFiber Max. We have already explained the plans before, so you can check them out by clicking here. Note that there's an installation charge of Rs 1000 applicable, which is waived if the user is going for a 12-month plan. Let's check out the cities where the service is now available.









Jio AirFiber, Where is it Available?

Reliance Jio's AirFiber service is now available in the following regions - Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

In Andhra Pradesh, it is available in many cities such as Vijayawada, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and more. In Maharashtra, the service is live in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nanded, Nasik, and more cities. Likewise, in other states as well the service is now live in many cities. Before the end of 2023, many more cities will have the service available from Reliance Jio.

You can check whether it is available in your area or not by going to the telco's official website.

Why Jio AirFiber Can Be Good?

Firstly, the service comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits at no additional cost. Whether you are going for the cheapest or the most expensive plan, all of them come with OTT benefits. Second, if you don't have fiber deployed in your area, it means you can't access high-speed Wi-Fi networks inside your home. In such a scenario, the Jio AirFiber plans can be a great deal.

In case you have both JioFiber and Jio AirFiber services available in your area and are confused about what you should take, worry not we have got you covered.

