JioFiber Long-Term Plans Come with Free Service for 30 Days

Reliance Jio's fiber broadband service arm, JioFiber has become the largest internet service provider in India in a very short span. This is because the services from the ISP are available in most parts of the country and are also pretty reasonable in pricing. JioFiber's long-term plans can be a great value option for consumers. This is not because they are cheap, but because they offer additional validity to consumers. You can get up to 30 days of free service from the ISP. Let me walk you through the details of the offer.









How to Get Additional Validity from JioFiber?

If you want additional validity from JioFiber, all you have to do is pick one of the long-term plans. If you are picking an annual plan from the company, then you are entitled to receive up to 30 days of additional service at no extra cost. This means you will pay for 12 months, but you will get the service for 13 months.

However, with the six-month plan, the benefit is reduced to 15 days of bonus service. However, note that the extra validity will be applicable to all the plans. Whether you go for the 30 Mbps plan or the 1 Gbps plan, you will get extra service for free if you are going for a long-term plan.

Note that with the quarterly or the monthly plans, there's no such offer. You can pick the OTT bundled plans which start from Rs 999 per month and also get a free Set-Top Box (STB) from Jio. With this STB, you can watch OTT content from all the major platforms that offer services within India. The best thing is that you won't even need to purchase the OTT subscriptions as they all bundle with the broadband plan you already paid for.