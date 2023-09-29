Masmovil Group Fibre Network Reaches 29 Million Homes Passed in Spain



Spain's Masmovil Group has recently announced a significant milestone in its commitment to bridging the digital divide and expanding internet access to rural areas. The company's fibre network now passes over 29 million homes throughout Spain. With this achievement, the Internet service provider now says it has become the largest fibre coverage operator in the Spanish market, achieved through its independent deployment efforts and strategic wholesale agreements with other operators.

Bridging the Digital Divide in Spain

Masmovil Group announced that it has increased fibre coverage by nearly 2.2 million homes from 26.8 million in September 2021 to 29 million homes currently.

Furthermore, the group said that in the last few years, it has deployed its own fibre network in nearly 2.5 million homes in towns with less than 20,000 inhabitants in 1,000 towns, of which 1.3 million homes are in towns with less than 8,000 inhabitants.

Investment in Connectivity

The group said it has invested more than EUR 3.5 billion in the deployment of its fibre and mobile networks and in customer equipment over the last seven years.

"We are very happy to be the number one operator in the Spanish market by number of homes to which we can offer fibre optic services with the best quality, since our customers are the most satisfied in the market," said MASMOVIL.

Masmovil Group said that today at the end of the first 9 months of 2023, it boasts 3.4 million fixed fibre broadband lines through the commercialisation of its convergent services, offered through its main brands Yoigo, Masmovil, Pepephone, Euskaltel, R, Telecable, and Guuk.

Masmovil Group

Masmovil Group also offers 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile networks to 98.5 percent of the Spanish population. Masmovil's 5G services are now available in over 1,700 municipalities throughout Spain, and the group has 15.7 million mobile and mobile broadband subscribers at the end of the first half of 2023. Masmovil has been owned by Cinven, KKR, and Providence Equity Partners since November 2020.