TelMAX Launches Fibre Internet Project in Richmond Hill, Canada



Canadian company telMAX commenced construction on a fiber Internet infrastructure project in Richmond Hill last week. This new infrastructure, privately funded by telMAX, aims to bring fiber optic technology to residents and businesses across the community, offering ultra-fast internet, the company said.

Partnership with Richmond Hill

The Richmond Hill community has partnered with telMAX to build the fiber optic infrastructure, improving connectivity across the city. TelMAX said Richmond Hill marks the next step in its expansion in the Greater Toronto Area. Currently, telMAX offers internet, TV, and phone services in Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, and Aurora.

"This project is the next step in our commitment to bringing world-class products and services to our customers," telMAX said. "Our fiber infrastructure enables the communities we partner with to greatly enhance connectivity for their residents, attracting company relocations, adding jobs within the local economy, and allowing remote workers to integrate seamlessly with their teams."

Celebrating Progress

TelMAX and the City of Richmond Hill celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of the project, noting that the future of fiber internet connectivity in the Greater Toronto Area looks brighter than ever.

York Region-headquartered telMAX offers Fiber Optic Internet, TV, and Home Phone services. TelMAX has built a 100 percent fiber optic network in Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, Aurora, and now the City of Richmond Hill, the official release said.