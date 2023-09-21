Orange Spain’s 5G SA Network is Supported in Over 30 Devices

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Orange Spain has expanded its 5G+ (5G Standalone) Network coverage to 32 cities and now offers 32 compatible devices.

Highlights

  • Orange Spain's 5G+ Network now covers 32 cities.
  • 32 approved devices offer lightning-fast internet speeds.
  • 2.2 million 5G customers, a 70 percent year-on-year increase.

Orange Spain says it is committed to its 5G+ (5G Standalone) Network, whose coverage is now available in 32 cities. According to Orange, this expansion of the 5G SA network has not only enhanced network capabilities and user experiences but has also increased the number of approved devices compatible with its advanced 5G+ network and services. Orange Spain launched its 5G+ (5G SA) Network just ahead of the Mobile World Congress in February 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Orange Launches 5G SA Network in 4 Cities of Spain




Orange Spain 5G+ Compatible Devices

In a blog post, Orange Spain explained that it currently offers 32 devices that have passed Orange's rigorous 5G+ approval tests. These devices enable users to experience the maximum speeds offered by Orange's 5G+ Network. This means customers can enjoy blazing-fast mobile internet speeds without any extra cost, provided they have a compatible device approved by Orange.

Orange Spain 5G+ Compatible Device List

Orange said the list of compatible devices is extensive and includes popular models such as the Samsung Galaxy Series S22 and S23, the latest Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip (including Series 3, 4, and 5), Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, and Galaxy A34 5G within the mid-range. From Xiaomi, it includes the series 12 (12 and 12 Pro), 12T, and series 13 (13 and 13 Pro) models.

From Apple, it includes 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, all models of the iPhone 14 series and the recently presented iPhone 15 series in its four versions: normal, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max. This compatibility is available starting with iOS 17, provided the user enables the 5G SA capability on the device.

Orange Launches 5G+ Network With Reduced Energy Consumption in Spain

Orange Spain 5G Customers

Orange said it currently has around 2.2 million 5G customers, reflecting a 70 percent increase in customers since the previous year. Orange attributed this growth to the growing interest of consumers in experiencing the advantages offered by the new mobile network, 5G+, which provides maximum speeds and the best possible experience.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

