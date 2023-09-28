DoT and NDMA to Test Cell Broadcast Alert System for Emergency Communication

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

The Department of Telecommunications and the National Disaster Management Authority are working together to enhance emergency communication during disasters by conducting comprehensive testing of the Cell Broadcast Alert System.

Highlights

  • DoT's mission is to ensure affordable and effective telecommunications services for all citizens.
  • Collaboration with NDMA aims to enhance disaster-related communication.
  • Emergency alerts integral part of planned testing process and do not indicate actual emergency.

Follow Us

DoT and NDMA to Test Cell Broadcast Alert System for Emergency Communication

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), responsible for the development of the telecommunication sector in India, today said it tirelessly works to enhance communication capabilities and support disaster management efforts to protect the well-being of fellow countrymen. So, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the DoT will conduct comprehensive testing of the Cell Broadcast Alert System.




Also Read: Phones Should Support Cell Broadcasting and Disaster Alerts: Govt

Cell Broadcast Alert System

DoT said this initiative is designed to strengthen emergency communication during disasters and prioritise the safety and well-being of citizens.

So, to ensure the safety of the people of India and their communities, the Cell Broadcast Alert System will undergo rigorous testing across various Telecom Service Providers, said DoT.

Testing the Cell Broadcast Alert System

According to DoT, these tests will be conducted periodically in diverse regions throughout the country to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of the emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of different Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast Systems.

DoT said the Cell Broadcast Alert System is a technology that empowers the department to disseminate critical and time-sensitive disaster management messages to all mobile devices within specified geographical areas, whether the recipients are residents or visitors. This ensures that crucial emergency information promptly reaches as many individuals as possible.

Government agencies and emergency services utilise Cell Broadcast to keep the public informed about potential threats and provide vital updates during critical situations.

Also Read: Government Advises Mobile Phone Manufacturers to Enable FM Radio Feature

Applications of Cell Broadcast

Applications of Cell Broadcast include delivering emergency alerts such as severe weather warnings (e.g., Tsunamis, Flash Floods, Earthquakes), public safety messages, evacuation notices, and other critical information.

As part of this endeavour, DoT said tests are being conducted in different states across India, with Punjab being the next state on the testing schedule for September 29th.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

vijay mishra :

Hi everybody. Please let me know if anyone has a few email addresses of JIO senior officials where I can…

TRAI Turns Attention Towards Indoor Network Coverage

d5aqoep :

All bogus. These greedy Telcos want to use it for their benefit and deny all Indians future wifi technologies. Wifi6e…

TRAI Releases Consultation Paper Focusing on E & V Spectrum…

Rupesh :

Yeah that's what I am noticing too. Even after having weak N78 at some places phone don't latch on N28…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Rupesh :

VLR is a Visitor Location Register. It constitues of HLR (Home Location Register) + VLR = Users in Home Network…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Faraz :

How come Airtel has more than 100% VLR, they don't let any other operator to latch on to their network…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments