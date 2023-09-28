DoT and NDMA to Test Cell Broadcast Alert System for Emergency Communication

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), responsible for the development of the telecommunication sector in India, today said it tirelessly works to enhance communication capabilities and support disaster management efforts to protect the well-being of fellow countrymen. So, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the DoT will conduct comprehensive testing of the Cell Broadcast Alert System.









Cell Broadcast Alert System

DoT said this initiative is designed to strengthen emergency communication during disasters and prioritise the safety and well-being of citizens.

So, to ensure the safety of the people of India and their communities, the Cell Broadcast Alert System will undergo rigorous testing across various Telecom Service Providers, said DoT.

Testing the Cell Broadcast Alert System

According to DoT, these tests will be conducted periodically in diverse regions throughout the country to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of the emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of different Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast Systems.

DoT said the Cell Broadcast Alert System is a technology that empowers the department to disseminate critical and time-sensitive disaster management messages to all mobile devices within specified geographical areas, whether the recipients are residents or visitors. This ensures that crucial emergency information promptly reaches as many individuals as possible.

Government agencies and emergency services utilise Cell Broadcast to keep the public informed about potential threats and provide vital updates during critical situations.

Applications of Cell Broadcast

Applications of Cell Broadcast include delivering emergency alerts such as severe weather warnings (e.g., Tsunamis, Flash Floods, Earthquakes), public safety messages, evacuation notices, and other critical information.

As part of this endeavour, DoT said tests are being conducted in different states across India, with Punjab being the next state on the testing schedule for September 29th.