Top 3 Mics for Podcasters in India

So you have been recording podcasts at your home and want to upgrade to a better quality mic? But after looking at the mics that cost in the range of Rs 30,000+, you are scared of how you will take your podcasting journey forward. Well, worry not. We have got three mics for you, which you can take a look at and see which one would fit you the best.

Note that we haven't used these mics but are recommending them on the basis of reviews on Amazon. Take a look.

Top 3 Microphones You Can Get for Podcasting in India Right Now

A) JBL Commercial CSUM10 Compact USB Microphone

You can use the JBL Commercial CSUM10 Compact USB Microphone for recording, streaming and online calls. It is available on Amazon India for Rs 5,999. The product has received 4 Star rating on Amazon, and a total of 762 ratings have been provided. It is all black and is compatible with PC and Mac. The mic is suitable for content creators, YouTubers, Podcasters, and working professionals. It can pick sound in two modes - Omnidirectional and Cardiod. Users can control the Mic gain through the mic.

B) HyperX SoloCast - USB Condenser Gaming Microphone for PC, PS4

HyperX SoloCast is yet another product you can take a look at. It has a USB connector type and is compatible with a PC. There's an LED status indicator which will help you understand when the audio is being recorded. The product page on Amazon says it supports Plug N Play audio recording. It is priced at Rs 3,990 and has received a 4.5 Star rating on Amazon. There are a total of 38,020 ratings for this product.

C) Boya BY-PM500A USB Microphone

Boya is one of the most affordable brands in the microphone space in India. The Boya BY-PM500A USB mic is priced at Rs 4,018 and has only received 110 rates. It has a 4 Star rating on Amazon. It can be used for gaming, vlogging, podcast, and music recording. The mic is compatible with Mac and Windows PC both.

All of these products are available on Amazon India currently.