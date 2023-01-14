Honor MagicBook X14 Launched in India: Check Price and Specs

A brand-new laptop from Honor with an Intel Core 11th Generation processor has been released in India. In addition, the laptop features a fantastic processor that performs amazingly well in the majority of work-related tasks. In addition, the laptop features a fantastic processor that performs amazingly well in the majority of work-related tasks. The Honor MagicBook X14 also has a brilliant display, a backlit keyboard, and rapid charging support in addition to these features. The MagicBook X14 offers all of these features for a reasonable price.

Honor MagicBook X14 Specifications and Features

The recently released MagicBook X14 has a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with a 4.8mm Narrow Bezel, and TÜV Rheinland flicker-free and low blue light certification. It also has a high screen-to-body ratio of 84%. The laptop is 15.9mm thick and only 1.38 kg in weight. The device is internally powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor from the 11th generation, clocked at up to 4.2 GHz, with Intel Iris Xe graphics. A 512GB PCIe SSD and 8GB of RAM are included with the laptop.

Additionally, the MagicBook X14's battery life on a single charge is only rated for 9.9 hours, down from the last generation's stated 13 hours. In terms of charging, the laptop is compatible with a 65W Type-C Fast Charger, which has a 30-minute charging time of up to 44%.

You get a USB 3.0 Gen1 port, a USB 2.0 port, a USB-C port, and an HDMI port as possibilities for ports. A backlit keyboard, Bluetooth 5.0, a fingerprint scanner, a cooling fan, an HD pop-up camera, and an aluminium body are further highlights. The new MagicBook X14 uses Windows 11 Home 64-bit as its operating system.

Honor MagicBook X14 Price in India and Availability

As part of the Prime Early bargain for the impending Amazon Republic Day sale, the new Honor MagicBook X14 is presently available for Rs 41,990. It is now available for purchase on Amazon.in in the single colour option of Space Gray.