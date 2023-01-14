Look Back: Top 10 Malayalam Films on Sonyliv to Watch in Jan 2023

In addition to Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada are just a few of the regional languages that SonyLIV has been providing its users with a vast selection of movies in since it started in 2013 as India's first OTT service. We present to you the list of the Top 10 Malayalam Movies of 2022 to Watch on SonyLIV as we get into the vibe of 2023.

Saudi Vellakka

Each individual in Saudi Vellakka has a unique perspective that the plot centres around. Saudi Vellakka, written and directed by Tharun Moorthy, features prominent performances by Lukman Avaran, Devi Varma, Binu Pappu, Sujith Shankar, and Gokulan. The movie debuted on SonyLIV after its December 2022 theatrical run. On IMDB, the movie has an 8/10 rating.

Eesho

Eesho is a gripping thriller starring Jayasurya and Namitha Pramod in the key roles. The screenplay was written by Suneesh Varanad, while Arun Narayan directed the film. In October 2022, SonyLIV OTT hosted a direct-to-OTT release of the movie. On SonyLIV, you can watch this movie in Malayalam online. On IMDB, Eesho has a 6.1/10 rating.

Anal Mele Pani Thuli

R. Kaiser Anand wrote the script and oversaw the production of this crime drama in Tamil. The movie, in which Andrea Jeremiah and Madhav Kannadasan play significant roles, was released direct-to-OTT on SonyLIV in November 2022. Santhosh Narayanan is the music composer for Anal Mele Pani Thuli. The Malayalam-dubbed version of this crime drama, available on the OTT platform, has a 7/10 rating on IMDB.

Also Read: Discover the Top 5 Indian Web Series According to IMDB for 2022

Witness

Deepak is the director of the 2022 Tamil drama Witness. Witness starred Shraddha Srinath and Rohini in prominent roles and was released direct-to-OTT on SonyLIV in December. Witness depicts the tale of a middle-aged single mother named Indrani (Rohini), who decides to fight back and refuse to be silenced by those who killed her college-bound son Parthiban (Thamizharasan) through forced manual scavenging. On SonyLIV, you can watch the Malayalam dub of this gripping drama online. On IMDB, the movie has a 6.9/10 rating.

Oke Oka Jeevitham

Oke Oka Jeevitham, a Telugu-Tamil bilingual with Sharwanand, Priyadarshi, and Vennela Kishore in the key roles and based on the idea of time travel, was released in theatres in September 2022. Shree Karthick's screenplay and direction were a respectable box office success. Later, SonyLIV hosted the movie's digital premieres. Ritu Varma plays the female protagonist in Oke Oka Jeevitham, which also has Amala Akkineni in a significant part. On IMDB, the movie has a 7.8/10 rating. On SonyLIV, the movie's Malayalam dub is accessible online.

Like Share and Subscribe

The story centres on two travel bloggers who travel to Araku to capture some thrilling footage, but the real action begins when they become embroiled in the escalating conflict between the Naxals and the police. This Telugu movie, which had a November 2022 theatrical premiere, starred Santosh Shobhan, Faria Abdullah, Brahmaji, and Sudarshan, among others, in prominent parts. The film later had digital debuts on SonyLIV. On IMDB, the movie has a score of 5.4/10. The streaming platform has the Malayalam version of Like, Share, and Subscribe online.

Also Read: 5 New Releases on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

Roy

Sunil Ibrahim is the director of the 2022 Malayalam film Roy. Roy, starring Suraj Venjaranmoodu, Sija Rose, and Shine Tom Chacko, tells the life story of a reclusive, quiet guy who avoided social interaction throughout his life. In December, SonyLIV provided a direct-to-OTT distribution of the movie. On IMDB, the movie has a 5.6/10 rating.

Appan

Maju's 2022 Malayalam drama, Appan, features Wayne, Ananya, Alencier Ley Lopez, Grace Antony, and Pauly Valsan in prominent parts. The protagonist of the movie is Njoonju, a rubber tapper who resides in a small village with his parents, wife, son, and other family members. He has a harsh, narcissistic father named Ittychan who, while being bedridden, tortures, assaults, and harasses his wife, Kuttyamma, and Njoonju. The next several events constitute the key turning point. The IMDB rating for this gripping drama is 7.5/10.

Cobra

Theatrical screenings of this psychological action thriller in Tamil, produced in India by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, took place in August 2022. An Interpol agent named Aslan Yilmas is tasked with catching a mysterious assassin named Cobra who kills people using math skills. The film features Vikram in a dual role alongside Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, Roshan Mathew, K. S. Ravikumar, Anandaraj, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Mirnalini Ravi, Sarjano Khalid, and Meenakshi Govindar On SonyLIV, the movie's Malayalam dub is accessible online. On IMDB, the movie has a 6.1/10 rating.

Also Read: New Tamil Films That You Can Stream on OTT

Wonder Women

Anjali Menon is the director of this drama in an Indian dialect. The main characters of the movie, which also stars Nadiya Moidu, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, Archana Padmini, and Amruta Subhash, are five pregnant women who come to stay at "Sumana," a prenatal class run by Nandita (Nadiya Moidu). They learn their true identities and the solutions to their underlying issues while searching for a new life as Real superheroes.

The movie was produced in English, but it is also accessible in dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Marathi. In November 2022, SonyLIV provided a direct-to-OTT distribution of the movie. On IMDB, the movie has a 5.1/10 rating.